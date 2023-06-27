July 4th cookout costs are down, Farm Bureau says

(CBS DETROIT) - It will cost a little less than last year to host a July 4th cookout, according to the Michigan Farm Bureau, but the price tag is still significantly higher than it was in 2021.

Last year, numbers from the American Farm Bureau showed the estimated cost to serve ten people hit an all-time high.

This year, the Bureau claims families can feed 10 people with an average $67.73 grocery bill. That's about 3% lower than the average price last year.

The Bureau sent out about 250 people to stores across the country with a shopping list to survey prices. With the Bird flu less of a threat, the cost of chicken breast has dropped 9%, while chocolate chip cookies are down 10%. The price of pork chops, potato chips and lemonade have also fallen.

Not everything is cheaper, though. Hamburger bun prices are up a whopping 17%, while ground beef, ice cream, strawberry and potato salad prices have also risen.

Inflation is a big factor in the cost rise for processed foods like buns. Officials at the Michigan Farm Bureau said that the price increases can also be blamed on the drought, which has increased the cost of feed and reduced the number of cattle available "for the grilling season."

Just don't blame the farmers, said Michigan Farm Bureau lead economist Loren Koeman. They receive just 14 cents of every food marketing dollar.

"Farmers have to pay for fuel, fertilizer and other expenses, which have all gone up in cost," Koeman added. "Just like consumers, farmers are price-takers — not price-makers."

And farming is important to Michigan, Loren said. It is the second largest industry in Michigan, adding $125 billion to the state's economy each year.

Here is the breakdown for this year's Fourth of July cookout grocery bill:

· 2 pounds of ground beef, $11.54 (+4%)

· 2 pounds of chicken breasts, $8.14 (-9%)

· 3 pounds of pork chops, $14.37 (-6%)

· 1 pound of cheese, $3.53 (no change)

· 1 package of hamburger buns, $2.26 (+17%)

· 2 ½ pounds of homemade potato salad, $3.44 (+5%)

· 32 ounces of pork and beans, $2.44 (-3%)

· 16-ounce bag of potato chips, $4.53 (-4%)

· 13-ounce package of chocolate chip cookies, $3.90 (-10%)

· ½ gallon of ice cream, $5.29 (+3%)

· 2 pints of strawberries, $4.56 (+3%)

· 2 ½ quarts of lemonade, $3.73 (-16%)