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There are certain statements that could put you at a disadvantage when you're negotiating debt forgiveness. Fauzi Muda/Getty Images

When you're struggling with large credit card balances, simply keeping that debt from growing can be difficult — and that's especially true for borrowers in today's economic landscape. With credit card rates hovering near 22% on average, the interest charges that accrue on your card debt can consume a sizable share of each payment, making it tough to pay down what's owed. And, inflation is still pushing up the price of everything from housing to groceries, leaving even less room in people's budgets to put more money toward their debts.

But when a credit card balance or another type of debt becomes unaffordable, continuing to make the minimum payments may no longer feel like a workable solution. That can make debt forgiveness, also known as debt settlement, worth pursuing. With this approach, the goal is to reach an agreement with a creditor to resolve eligible debt for less than the full balance. Whether a creditor is willing to accept a reduced payoff, though, typically depends on factors like the account status, the borrower's financial circumstances and how much money is available for a settlement.

The negotiation itself matters, too. What you tell a creditor can influence how it evaluates your situation. So, before you pick up the phone, it helps to know which specific statements could put you at a disadvantage when negotiating debt forgiveness.

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What should you never say when negotiating debt forgiveness with a creditor?

Debt forgiveness negotiations typically revolve around two competing considerations: what you can realistically afford and what the creditor is willing to accept to resolve the account. As a result, you'll generally want to be careful about making statements that undermine your financial hardship, reduce your credibility or limit your ability to negotiate. Here are some examples:

"I can afford the payments, but I don't want to pay the full balance."

Debt forgiveness is generally intended for borrowers who are experiencing legitimate financial hardship and cannot reasonably repay what they owe under the existing terms. Telling a creditor that you have enough money to make the required payments but simply don't want to do so could weaken the case for accepting less.

Be prepared to explain why the current debt payments are unaffordable instead. A job loss, a clear reduction in income, a divorce or a significant increase in essential expenses, for example, may help provide context for why you're seeking a settlement rather than paying the full balance.

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"I'll pay whatever it takes to make this go away."

Showing that you're motivated to resolve the debt can be useful during negotiations, but giving a creditor an open-ended commitment can work against you. If you indicate that you're willing or able to pay virtually any amount to deal with the debt, you may have less room to negotiate a meaningful reduction.

So, before starting negotiations, determine what you can realistically offer as a settlement without jeopardizing your ability to cover housing, food, utilities and other essential expenses. That gives you a clearer ceiling for negotiations and can help prevent you from agreeing to an unaffordable settlement amount.

"I have plenty of money in savings."

Creditors generally have little incentive to accept substantially less than they're owed if they believe you have enough accessible money to repay the balance. Volunteering that you have significant cash reserves or other readily available funds could, in turn, make it harder to demonstrate why debt forgiveness is necessary.

That doesn't mean you should hide assets or provide false information when a creditor requests financial details. Being truthful is important. But there's a difference between answering required questions accurately and volunteering financial information that isn't relevant to the discussion.

"I promise I'll have the money by [date]" when you aren't sure

A settlement agreement only helps you if you can follow through on it. Promising a lump-sum payment or agreeing to a payment schedule that depends on money you don't have can create another problem if those funds don't actually materialize.

Before agreeing to a deadline, verify that the money will be available to you. And if you're considering a multi-payment settlement, make sure those payments fit into your budget. If you're unsure, it may be better to negotiate further than to accept terms you're unlikely to meet.

"That's my final offer" too early in the process

Debt negotiations can involve multiple rounds of offers and counteroffers. Drawing a hard line at the start of the process may unnecessarily limit your options, particularly if you don't yet know what the creditor is willing to accept.

You can still set a firm maximum settlement amount based on your finances, but you don't necessarily need to disclose it immediately. Starting below that amount may leave room to negotiate while keeping the eventual settlement amount within your budget.

The bottom line

Negotiating debt forgiveness isn't just about convincing a creditor to accept less than the full balance. It's also about presenting a realistic picture of your finances without weakening your bargaining position or committing to terms you can't afford.

Before contacting a creditor, determine what you can reasonably pay, gather information about your hardship and decide what your financial limits are. And if negotiating on your own feels overwhelming, it may be worth comparing reputable debt relief companies to determine whether help from a professional makes the most sense for your situation.