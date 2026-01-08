We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're planning to file for bankruptcy, understanding the 180-day rule can help you make smarter decisions and avoid costly surprises. Pla2na/Getty Images

When money problems start piling up and filing for bankruptcy appears to be the only option, the timing suddenly starts to matter in ways that many people don't expect. A paycheck arrives late. A tax refund hits your account. A family member passes away and leaves an inheritance you weren't planning on. Any one of those events can change how a bankruptcy case unfolds, and in some cases, dramatically.

That's where the 180-day rule, which is a lesser-known bankruptcy timing rule, comes into play. Aside from things like income limits, asset exemptions and bankruptcy counseling requirements, there are specific windows that can either protect you or put you at risk when you file for this type of relief. And, one of the most important — and most misunderstood — is this particular rule.

Whether you're considering bankruptcy or exploring other debt relief options, understanding this rule early can help you avoid costly surprises and make smarter decisions about when or whether to file. But what exactly is this rule — and what should you know about it? That's what we'll answer below.

What is the 180-day rule in bankruptcy?

The 180-day rule is a bankruptcy provision that determines whether certain assets or benefits you become entitled to within 180 days after filing must be included in your bankruptcy estate. In simple terms: If you file for bankruptcy and then receive or become entitled to certain types of money within the next 180 days (about six months), the bankruptcy court may treat that money as if you owned it when you filed. The rule most commonly applies to the following:

Inheritances

Life insurance proceeds

Property settlements from divorce or separation

Certain trust distributions

If any of these occur within 180 days after your filing date, they may be pulled into your bankruptcy case and potentially used to repay creditors, especially in a Chapter 7 liquidation. This surprises many filers because they assume only assets owned on the filing date matter. The 180-day rule extends that window for specific events, making timing especially critical.

How the 180-day rule works in Chapter 7 vs. Chapter 13

The impact of the 180-day rule depends heavily on the type of bankruptcy you file. Here's how it works when it comes to the two common types of personal bankruptcies:

Chapter 7 bankruptcy: Because Chapter 7 involves liquidating non-exempt assets, anything covered by the 180-day rule could be taken by the bankruptcy trustee and distributed to creditors. For example, receiving an inheritance three months after filing could mean losing part or all of it.

Chapter 13 bankruptcy: In Chapter 13, you keep your assets but commit to a repayment plan. Assets captured under the 180-day rule may increase how much you're required to repay over the life of your plan, even if the money itself isn't seized outright.

What the 180-day rule does not cover

It's important to note that the 180-day rule is narrow. In other words, it doesn't apply to everything that happens after you file. For example:

Regular wages earned after filing are generally protected

Bonuses tied to post-filing work are usually excluded

Tax refunds depend on when the income was earned, not when the refund arrives

That distinction is why professional guidance matters when it comes to navigating a bankruptcy. Two people receiving the same amount of money could face very different outcomes based on timing and source.

Should you consider debt relief alternatives instead?

Given the complexities of bankruptcy, including provisions like the 180-day rule and the long-term credit damage, many borrowers benefit from exploring their debt relief alternatives before committing to a bankruptcy filing. These options can help you avoid the financial damage and asset complications that bankruptcy can bring.

Debt settlement, for example, allows you to negotiate with creditors to try and pay less than the full amount owed, often reducing your total debt by 30% to 50%. Unlike bankruptcy, you maintain more control over the settlement process and typically avoid court supervision. While settled debts may appear on your credit report, the impact is generally less severe than a bankruptcy filing that remains visible for seven to 10 years.

Debt management via a credit counseling agency offers another path forward. These programs consolidate your payments into a single monthly amount with reduced interest rates and fees, helping you pay off your debt systematically without the legal ramifications of bankruptcy. This route can be particularly effective for those with steady incomes who simply need better terms and organized repayment.

Debt consolidation can also provide relief to borrowers by combining multiple high-rate debts into one loan and payment with a lower interest rate. This approach generally improves your debt-to-income ratio and simplifies your financial obligations without the public record that bankruptcy creates.

However, bankruptcy remains the right choice for some situations, particularly when debt is truly overwhelming and other options won't provide sufficient relief. If you're facing wage garnishment, foreclosure or lawsuits from creditors, the automatic stay from filing for bankruptcy can provide immediate protection. The key to making the right decision is understanding all your options beforehand.

The bottom line

The 180-day rule in bankruptcy is a critical provision that can affect your case long after you file. If you're expecting an inheritance, involved in divorce proceedings or are aware that someone might name you as a life insurance beneficiary, timing becomes crucial. Consulting with a bankruptcy attorney before filing can help you navigate these complexities and potentially adjust your timing to protect important assets. And, for many borrowers struggling with debt, exploring alternatives like debt settlement or consolidation may offer significant relief without the complications that bankruptcy rules can create.