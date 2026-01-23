We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Americans are carrying a record amount of debt right now, including over $1.21 trillion in collective credit card debt. But with credit card interest rates that remain elevated at an average of nearly 23%, and several other economic hurdles looming, many borrowers are now struggling to stay on top of both their debts and their regular expenses. If those monthly payments become too much to manage, filing for bankruptcy often enters the conversation as a potential solution. After all, discharging your debts via bankruptcy can offer a fresh financial start. However, it's not a magic eraser that clears every type of debt you owe.

Before you file, there's a critical piece of bankruptcy information you need to understand. Buried in the federal bankruptcy code is Rule 523, which is a provision that many people discover only after they've already committed to the bankruptcy process. This particular rule has an impact on what debts are cleared in bankruptcy, and what debts aren't, and it has caught countless filers off guard, leaving them stuck with financial obligations they assumed would disappear with their bankruptcy discharge. So, what exactly is Rule 523 in bankruptcy, and how can it impact your bankruptcy filing? That's what we'll explain below.

What is Rule 523 in bankruptcy?

Rule 523 is a section of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code that lists specific types of debts that cannot be discharged, or legally eliminated, through bankruptcy proceedings. Think of it as the exception list to bankruptcy's debt-relief benefits. While most unsecured debts, like credit card balances and medical bills, can typically be wiped out in bankruptcy, Rule 523 identifies categories of debt that lawmakers have determined should survive the process.

Unlike many other bankruptcy-related rules, this rule applies to both Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings, though there are some differences in how it works for each. Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidates assets to pay creditors and discharges remaining eligible debts, while Chapter 13 establishes a repayment plan. Regardless of which chapter you file under, though, Rule 523 debts generally remain your responsibility.

Some of the most common nondischargeable debts under Rule 523 include most student loans, recent tax debts (typically those less than three years old), child support and alimony obligations, debts arising from fraud or willful misconduct, and certain penalties owed to government agencies. The rule also covers debts that weren't listed in your bankruptcy filing, debts from personal injury caused by drunk driving, and fines or penalties owed to government entities.

There are some limited exceptions within Rule 523, however. For example, student loans can be discharged if you can prove "undue hardship" in a separate legal proceeding. That said, the courts set an extremely high bar for this standard. Similarly, some older tax debts may be dischargeable if they meet specific timing and filing requirements. But for the most part, if a debt falls under Rule 523, you'll still owe it after your bankruptcy case concludes.

What debt relief alternatives should you consider before bankruptcy?

Given the limitations of what bankruptcy can accomplish, particularly the nondischargeable debts outlined in Rule 523, it's generally worth exploring other debt relief options before you file. Bankruptcy also has significant long-term consequences, including a major impact on your credit score that can last seven to 10 years and potential difficulty securing loans, housing or even employment, so it's worth considering these options as part of your overall debt relief strategy.

One particular option worth weighing is debt settlement, also known as debt forgiveness. This strategy offers an alternative approach that might help you avoid bankruptcy altogether. You can pursue debt settlement on your own, but many borrowers opt to work with a debt relief company instead, as the expertise they offer can result in a better outcome.

When you enroll in a debt settlement program, the experts you work with will negotiate directly with your creditors to try and reduce the total amount you owe via lump-sum settlement offers. While you're enrolled, you will typically stop paying your creditors directly and will make monthly deposits into a dedicated account instead. Once enough funds accumulate, the debt relief company negotiates settlements, sometimes reducing your debt by a total of 50% or more.

This approach can be particularly effective for unsecured debts like credit cards and medical bills, which are the same types of debt that would be discharged in bankruptcy anyway. The advantage here is that debt settlement programs typically have less severe credit consequences than bankruptcy and don't involve court proceedings or potential asset liquidation. However, they do require that you have some income to make monthly deposits and there are fees involved that you should carefully evaluate.

If you're dealing with Rule 523 nondischargeable debts like student loans or tax obligations, debt relief programs generally won't help with those specific debts. But if your primary burden is credit card or medical debt, attempting to negotiate settlements on what you owe could provide the fresh start you need without the lasting impact of bankruptcy on your financial record.

The bottom line

Rule 523 serves as an important reminder that bankruptcy isn't a universal solution to debt problems. While it can provide crucial relief for many types of debt, certain obligations will remain your responsibility regardless of your filing status. Understanding these limitations while also exploring the potential alternatives can help you make a more informed decision about the best path forward for your specific financial situation.