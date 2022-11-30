No-exam life insurance policies: Everything to know

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Obtaining life insurance can help you pass money on to your family or other beneficiaries after your death. But not all life insurance policies are the same. Not only can there be differences in factors like monthly premiums and policy limits, but there can also be varying requirements to qualify for a life insurance policy.

One route that some people take is obtaining a no-exam life insurance policy, meaning you don't have to visit a doctor to be eligible. If you don't want to make an extra trip to the doctor's office or you're concerned the exam results could lead to even higher costs, then this may be a reasonable option.

Before you make any final decisions, let's take a closer look at what no-exam life insurance policies are — and why you might consider going this route.

What is no-exam life insurance?

No-exam life insurance can include several different types of life insurance that do not require medical exams to initiate coverage. Here are two examples:

Simplified issue life insurance: This type of insurance can be for either term life insurance or whole life insurance

This type of insurance can be for either Guaranteed issue life insurance: This type of policy typically applies to permanent life policies. This is geared more toward those with health conditions and who may be older, so they can benefit those who want a guarantee to qualify, rather than being rejected following a medical exam. However, these policies typically have a waiting period of a couple of years, meaning the benefits might not kick in for someone who dies shortly after applying.

How to get a no-exam life insurance policy

To get a no-exam life insurance policy, you can search online for simplified or guaranteed issue policies, which are relatively common. You can also dig into the offerings of different insurance companies, as even if an insurance provider uses different terminology, they might still allow for coverage without an exam.

Don't assume that just because something isn't specifically called a "no-exam life insurance policy" you need an exam. Regardless of what the provider calls the policy, check the fine print to see if you need a medical exam or not.

Some providers also offer options like being able to convert a term life insurance policy into a whole life insurance policy without needing a medical exam. That's not to say that you're always better off converting vs. taking out a new policy, but it could be worth considering.

How much does no-exam life insurance cost?

No-exam life insurance policies typically cost much more than ones with medical exams. That's because the insurer needs to account for the extra risk that can come from not knowing enough about your medical situation.

For example, with one major life insurance provider, a simplified issue life insurance policy for a 20-year/$500,000 term for a 40-year-old, non-smoker woman in good health in California costs nearly $50 per month. In contrast, the same type of policy for regular term life insurance with a medical exam only has an estimated cost of $30 in monthly payments.

You can also compare prices and plans by scouring life insurance providers online and getting free quotes.

Is no-exam life insurance worth it?

There can be a cost to the convenience of no-exam life insurance policies. But it's also possible that the economics work out in your favor. It's possible that something would be discovered during a medical exam that increases your risk to the insurer, thereby raising your rates or perhaps even making you ineligible altogether. No-exam life insurance policies can also benefit those who don't qualify for typical life insurance due to factors such as age or medical history.

However, if you're in relatively good health, meet a prospective insurer's age requirements and are comfortable seeing a doctor, then this type of insurance may not be for you — as you may secure a lower price with the medical exam.

Bottom line

Overall, a no-exam life insurance policy can offer a path for some higher-risk individuals to obtain life insurance or it could be a good way to quickly obtain coverage. However, you might be able to find lower rates if you go through with a medical exam, so it could be worth exploring your options to see what best fits your budget and goals.