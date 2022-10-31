We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No-exam life insurance policies have multiple benefits that are worth exploring. Getty Images

If you have loved ones you want to provide for after you pass on, life insurance can help you do it. With life insurance policies, your beneficiaries get a cash payment when you're gone — one they can use toward funeral expenses, unpaid bills or other costs they might be dealing with.

Before you buy coverage, though, take note: Many life insurance policies require a medical exam. If this isn't something you feel comfortable with — or want — there are some exceptions you can explore.

How no-exam life insurance policies could benefit you

Here are the benefits of these no-medical-exam life insurance policies — and when you might want to get one.

An expedited underwriting process

Because there's no waiting for an appointment or getting a physical exam or blood work, you can typically get a no-exam policy much faster than you could other types of life insurance options (often within just a few days). This can be helpful if you need coverage fast (maybe you're divorcing or need collateral for a loan) or you're just tight on time.

It covers all types of people (even those considered risky)

No-exam policies can be smart if you have a pre-existing health condition, are a smoker or have a risky career (like construction or fire fighting, for example). With traditional life insurance policies, these factors would make it difficult to qualify or, at least, make your coverage very expensive.

It offers guaranteed coverage

If you wouldn't have otherwise qualified for life insurance or sought it out (due to fear of doctors or needles or other personal reasons), no-exam insurance can be a smart way to provide life insurance protection for your loved ones. In some cases, you may even be able to take cash out of your policy later on if you need it.

It's much more convenient

Life insurance policies that require exams can be a hassle. You have to schedule an appointment (typically through the insurer), attend the exam, submit a questionnaire, have blood work drawn and more. If you've got dependents to take care of, a busy job and other obligations, it can be challenging to say the least. No-exam policies offer a much more hassle-free strategy for getting life insurance coverage.

There are downsides to no-exam life insurance, too

Despite its perks, no-exam life insurance also has some notable drawbacks. First, the death benefit (the payouts it offers your beneficiaries) may be limited. It also may come with higher monthly payments/premiums than some other life insurance types offer. This is because the insurer has no pulse on your medical history or health status and therefore takes on more risk when insuring you.

Finally, some no-exam policies have age limits, so if you're on the older end, you may not qualify for this type of coverage.

At the end of the day, there are many types of life insurance, including no-medical-exam insurance, whole life insurance, term life insurance, universal life insurance and variable life insurance. Be sure and speak to an independent insurance agent if you need help choosing the right type of life insurance coverage or want assistance comparing insurance companies. Getting the right policy is critical to protecting your loved ones should you pass away.