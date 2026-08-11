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If you're struggling with prescription drug costs on Medicare, it's worth knowing what Extra Help offers. Mohd Izzuan/Getty Images

Prescription drug costs have changed considerably for Medicare beneficiaries over the last few years. Case in point? The introduction of a federal cap on annual out-of-pocket Medicare Part D spending has provided an important new layer of protection, with the limit rising from $2,000 in 2025 to $2,100 in 2026. But even with that safeguard in place, paying for medications can still put significant pressure on retirees and others living on limited incomes.

After all, the out-of-pocket Part D cap doesn't eliminate the other expenses that can come with Medicare drug coverage. Depending on the plan and the prescriptions someone takes, there are premiums, deductibles and pharmacy costs that can still add up — and can put more strain on retirees' budgets and compete with the cost of housing, groceries and other necessities for a spot in a tight monthly budget.

That's where programs designed to reduce Medicare expenses can become especially valuable. One of those programs, known as Medicare Extra Help, specifically targets prescription drug costs. What exactly is this program, though, and who qualifies to take advantage of it? That's what we'll outline below.

Find out more about your Medicare Supplemental coverage options here.

What is Medicare Extra Help and who qualifies for it now?

Medicare Extra Help, formally known as the Part D Low-Income Subsidy (LIS), is a program that's intended to substantially reduce what eligible Medicare beneficiaries pay for prescription drug coverage. But how you qualify depends on your financial situation and the other benefits you receive. Here's what to know:

What is Medicare Extra Help?

Medicare Extra Help is a federal program for people with Medicare who have limited incomes and financial resources. The assistance applies specifically to Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage rather than the broader medical costs associated with Medicare Parts A and B.

For example, Extra Help can reduce the Part D plan premium and deductible to $0 for those who qualify in 2026. It also limits what beneficiaries pay for prescriptions at participating pharmacies, capping generic drug prices at $5.10 and $12.65 for brand-name drugs in most cases. And, some beneficiaries may pay even less based on their Medicaid status and income.

Medicare Extra Help recipients don't have to pay a Part D late enrollment penalty while receiving the assistance, either. And once their total drug costs reach the $2,100 Part D out-of-pocket threshold, they pay nothing for covered Part D prescriptions for the remainder of the year.

Compare your Medigap options and find the right policy today.

Who qualifies for Medicare Extra Help?

Some Medicare beneficiaries automatically qualify for Extra Help. That includes people who receive full Medicaid benefits, get assistance from a Medicare Savings Program to pay their Part B premiums or receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. Those beneficiaries generally don't need to submit a separate Extra Help application to take advantage of what the program offers.

Others may qualify based on their income and financial resources. The annual income limit is $23,940 for individuals or $32,460 for married couples for 2026, and the resource limit is $18,090 for individuals and $36,100 for married couples. Those with incomes under those thresholds may qualify. Note, though, that different income limits apply in Alaska and Hawaii.

Resources considered when determining eligibility typically include the money held in checking and savings accounts, stocks, bonds, mutual funds and retirement accounts. Your home, one vehicle, household items, personal possessions and certain other assets generally aren't counted.

How Medicare Extra Help and Medigap can work together

Extra Help can significantly reduce prescription drug expenses for those who qualify, but it doesn't address every out-of-pocket cost Medicare beneficiaries may encounter. Original Medicare can still leave you responsible for deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, and there's no annual out-of-pocket maximum for covered Part A and Part B services.

Medicare supplemental insurance, also known as Medigap, is one option for addressing some of those expenses. Private insurers sell Medigap policies to help cover certain costs that Original Medicare doesn't pay. Depending on the plan, that can include some or all of your Part A and Part B coinsurance, certain deductibles and other eligible expenses.

Medigap and Extra Help aren't interchangeable, though. Extra Help is designed specifically to reduce Medicare Part D prescription drug costs for retirees who meet the program's financial requirements. Medigap primarily helps with certain out-of-pocket costs left behind by Original Medicare, and Medigap policies sold today generally don't include prescription drug coverage. Beneficiaries who want drug coverage typically need a separate Part D plan.

As a result, qualifying for Extra Help doesn't necessarily eliminate the potential value of Medigap. Someone who qualifies for Extra Help could use the program to lower eligible Part D expenses while carrying a Medigap policy to reduce certain costs associated with Original Medicare. However, Medigap comes with its own premiums, so it's important to weigh the cost of a policy against the coverage it provides and the medical expenses you're likely to face.

The bottom line

Medicare's prescription drug benefit offers more protection against large medication bills than it did just a few years ago, but Part D costs can still be difficult to absorb on a limited budget. Extra Help can reduce several of those expenses for beneficiaries who meet the program's requirements, so it may be worth checking your eligibility even if your income or resources are close to the limits.

But prescription drugs are only one piece of the Medicare cost equation. If you use Original Medicare, it may also be worth considering whether a Medigap policy makes sense for the deductibles, coinsurance and other eligible expenses Extra Help doesn't address. Evaluating the two separately can help you determine where your biggest coverage gaps are — and which forms of assistance or supplemental coverage could make those costs more predictable.