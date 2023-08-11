We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for a low-risk way to grow your savings, a certificate of deposit (CD) is worth considering. CDs offer high interest rates that are fixed for the duration of the CD's term, enabling you to earn steady, predictable returns no matter what the overall rate environment does.

If you have a large sum to invest, a jumbo CD, in particular, could be a good fit for you. Jumbo CDs offer the same benefits as regular CDs, but they're ideal for investors looking to earn a higher interest rate than with a regular savings account.

But they're not for everyone. To determine if a jumbo CD is right for you, it's important to know how they work and the advantages and disadvantages they offer.

What is a jumbo CD?

A jumbo CD is a CD that requires a substantial deposit amount — typically $100,000 or more. These CDs generally have higher interest rates than regular CDs, which can be appealing to those with a large amount of cash to invest.

Jumbo CDs usually have a fixed term, ranging from a few months to a few years, during which you can't withdraw the funds without penalty. They're also protected by federal deposit insurance, making them a safe place to park a significant amount of money.

Types of jumbo CDs

As with regular CDs, jumbo CDs come in several varieties:

Traditional jumbo CDs

These are the most common and offer a fixed interest rate for a fixed term (typically three months to five years).

Bump-up jumbo CDs

These CDs allow the investor to raise their interest rate at least once during the CD's term. The initial interest rate for bump-up jumbo CDs might be lower than traditional CDs with similar terms, but you have the potential to increase your rate if CD rates rise.

Callable jumbo CDs

With callable jumbo CDs, the bank has the right to "call" the CD in after a fixed period. At that point, the bank pays you the principal amount you invested plus any accrued interest. Since these CDs are riskier than other types of CDs, they tend to offer higher rates. But you also need to be strategic to get the best returns from them.

Brokered jumbo CDs

Brokered jumbo CDs are issued by a bank or credit union and sold through a brokerage firm. With these CDs, you can choose from a large pool of CDs and easily compare the rates different institutions offer.

These CDs may offer a higher interest rate than traditional jumbo CDs and may have more flexible term lengths. However, the minimum deposit for brokered jumbo CDs can be higher than traditional ones, and they may also have higher transaction costs.

Pros and cons of jumbo CDs

When deciding if a jumbo CD is right for you, you should consider the advantages and drawbacks.

Pros

One of the main benefits of a jumbo CD is the potential for higher returns. Because you're depositing a large sum of money, banks and credit unions are willing to offer higher interest rates to incentivize you to choose their institution.

Additionally, jumbo CDs' fixed terms offer peace of mind for those who want a guaranteed return on their investment. Unlike the stock market, where the value of your investments can fluctuate with market conditions, jumbo CD interest rates remain the same for the entire term.

Additionally, since these CDs are FDIC- or NCUA-insured, your money is protected up to $250,000 per account per institution.

Cons

Like any investment, jumbo CDs also have their downsides. The biggest is the high minimum deposit requirement. Not everyone has $100,000 readily available to invest. If you have a more modest sum, you're better off with regular CDs, which often have low (or no) minimum deposit requirements.

Another drawback is the penalty for early withdrawal. If you need to access your funds before the CD matures, you may lose out on some or all of the interest you've earned. Be sure to weigh the pros and cons of short- and long-term CDs to identify the term that's best for you.

It's also important to note that not all banks and credit unions offer jumbo CDs. You're more likely to find them at larger financial institutions.

Finally, opening a jumbo CD doesn't necessarily guarantee you the highest rate available. Some non-jumbo CDs may offer higher yields, so it's essential to compare your options before opening any CD account.

The bottom line

Jumbo CDs are an excellent option for investors looking to earn higher interest rates on their principal. These CDs require a large deposit, but if you have the money to invest, they can be a low-risk way to keep your savings safe while also earning some extra money.

If you're thinking of opening a jumbo CD, research current offerings to find the account with the ideal rate and term for your needs. Done wisely, investing in a jumbo CD can help you preserve your wealth and achieve your financial goals with less stress than you'll find with other investments.