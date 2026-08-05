We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ignoring medical bills won't make them go away, and doing so could have big consequences for your finances. Cristinairanzo/Getty Images

A trip to the emergency room, an unexpected but necessary surgery or even a routine medical procedure can leave patients with bills they weren't prepared to pay. While many households expect healthcare costs to be expensive, especially after the last several years of rapidly rising costs, the size of the bill that arrives weeks later can still come as a surprise — and can also be difficult to budget for amid today's high living costs, elevated credit card and borrowing rates and other financial obligations.

And, when money is tight, it's easy for medical debt to fall to the bottom of the priority list. After all, missing a payment to a hospital or doctor's office doesn't usually result in the loss of your home or transportation like it would if you missed a car loan or mortgage payment. That can make it tempting to set the medical statement aside with the intention of dealing with it later, particularly if the amount appears to be incorrect or is simply unaffordable for your budget.

But ignoring medical bills doesn't make them disappear. It simply triggers a series of events that can become increasingly difficult and more expensive to resolve over time. Understanding what typically happens when a bill goes unpaid can help you protect both your finances and your relief options, so what exactly happens if you ignore your medical bills? That's what we'll examine.

Learn how to tackle your unpaid debt problems today.

What happens if you ignore medical bills?

Exactly what happens if you ignore your medical bills depends on the healthcare provider, the size of the balance and how long the account remains unpaid. In many cases, however, the process follows a predictable path, which includes the following:

You'll likely receive multiple payment reminders

It's rare for hospitals, physician groups and other medical providers to immediately send unpaid balances to collections. Rather, they'll typically send several billing statements, reminders and notices over the course of a few weeks or months. During this period, you typically still have opportunities to dispute billing errors, apply for financial assistance, negotiate a lower balance or enroll in an interest-free payment plan. If you ignore these communications, however, you risk losing access to some of these options before the account moves to the next stage.

Learn about the debt relief strategies you could qualify for now.

Your account may be sent to collections

If the balance remains unpaid for a prolonged period, your provider may assign or sell the account to a collection agency. Once that happens, you'll likely begin hearing from debt collectors instead of the hospital or doctor's office. That said, federal law gives consumers important rights during the collection process, including the ability to request validation of the debt and dispute inaccurate information. However, this type of collection activity can still be stressful, particularly if you wait until after your account has been transferred to deal with it.

Your credit could be affected

Medical debt is treated differently than many other types of debt on credit reports, thanks to recent changes made by the major credit bureaus. Certain paid medical collections are no longer reported, and unpaid medical collections aren't typically added immediately. That doesn't mean your credit is automatically protected, though. Reporting rules can change over time, and unpaid medical debt may still affect your credit score, depending on the amount you owe and the circumstances. But even if your credit score isn't immediately impacted, any outstanding medical debt you carry could still create challenges if collection efforts continue.

You could eventually face legal action

Not every unpaid medical bill results in a lawsuit, but it remains a possibility, particularly for larger balances. And, if a healthcare provider or debt collector successfully sues you and wins a judgment, additional collection tools may become available depending on your state's laws. Those can include wage garnishment or bank account levies in jurisdictions where they're permitted. While lawsuits aren't the most common outcome of having unpaid medical debt, ignoring court notices or collection efforts significantly increases your risk of facing more serious financial consequences.

Can debt relief help with unpaid medical debt?

If your medical bills have become part of a larger debt problem, simply trying to catch up on one account may not be enough. That's when broader debt relief strategies may be worth exploring.

For example, if your medical debt is accompanied by high-rate credit card balances or personal loans, a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency may help consolidate and streamline your payments while reducing interest costs on your eligible unsecured debts. While medical providers don't always participate directly in these plans, lowering payments elsewhere in your budget can make it easier to stay current on healthcare expenses.

Debt consolidation may also be an option for borrowers with strong enough credit to qualify for a lower-rate loan. Combining multiple debts into one monthly payment can simplify repayment and potentially reduce overall borrowing costs.

If your financial hardship is more severe, it's also worth contacting the medical provider before assuming you have no options. Many hospitals offer charity care programs, income-based discounts or flexible payment arrangements that aren't widely advertised. Asking about these programs early — before your account enters collections — often provides the greatest number of choices.

The key is to act before the medical debt grows into a larger financial issue. The longer unpaid medical bills linger, the fewer solutions may be available.

The bottom line

Ignoring medical bills rarely makes the problem go away. Unpaid balances can still progress from billing reminders to collections and, in some situations, even legal action. While recent credit reporting changes have reduced some of the long-term consequences associated with medical debt, they haven't eliminated the importance of addressing these bills promptly.

If you can't afford to pay, though, don't assume your only option is to ignore the balance. Contact the provider, ask about financial assistance or payment plans and consider whether broader debt relief strategies could help stabilize your finances before the situation becomes more difficult to manage.