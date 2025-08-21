We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A reverse mortgage can be a good way to borrow in retirement, but there are some risks that come with it. Getty Images

For many retirees, the challenge isn't just making their money last. It's figuring out how to access the wealth they've already built. With inflation still pushing up the cost of groceries, gas and healthcare, budgets are feeling a lot tighter, especially for those living on fixed incomes. At the same time, though, Americans 62 and older are holding trillions of dollars in home equity, according to recent data from National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA)/RiskSpan Reverse Mortgage Market Index. That, in turn, means that seniors are sitting on a massive pool of untapped financial power.

Reverse mortgages are often presented as a solution to this issue. By allowing homeowners to borrow against their home equity without selling the house, these loans can create an income stream in retirement that won't add additional strain to their budgets. For someone living on Social Security or facing unexpected medical bills, that prospect can seem like a lifeline, one that offers a way to turn the value of a home into real, usable cash without the burden of monthly payments that would come with other home equity borrowing options.

Still, reverse mortgages can be tricky to navigate. What may look like a quick financial fix on the surface can come with complications down the road, affecting not only your retirement but also your family's future. That's why it's critical to take a closer look at the potential downsides before moving forward.

What are the biggest disadvantages of a reverse mortgage?

Reverse mortgages may sound appealing on the surface, but there are drawbacks that can make them a less-than-ideal option for certain retirees. Here are three of the biggest disadvantages to consider before borrowing:

High fees and interest costs

Reverse mortgages come with significant upfront expenses. You'll likely pay origination fees, closing costs, mortgage insurance premiums and servicing fees. These charges can add up to thousands of dollars right off the bat, eating into the equity you were hoping to access.

The interest on a reverse mortgage also compounds over time, which is due, in large part, to not having a monthly loan payment. Unlike a traditional mortgage, where you pay down the balance over time, your loan balance grows with a reverse mortgage. This means the amount of equity left in your home shrinks faster than many homeowners anticipate.

Risk of losing your home

While borrowers aren't required to make monthly payments on a reverse mortgage loan, these borrowing tools still come with stringent ongoing obligations that many seniors struggle to meet. When you take out a reverse mortgage, you must pay property taxes and mortgage insurance and maintain the upkeep of the property, which means that you must have access to enough funds independent of the reverse mortgage to afford these ongoing costs.

The residency requirements create additional vulnerability. With a reverse mortgage, you must live in the home as your primary residence or repay the loan in full, which becomes problematic if health issues require you to move to assisted living or with family members. Borrowers who reach a point where they need to move into a long-term care facility might have to sell their house before they want to, potentially at an inopportune time in the real estate market.

And, if something goes wrong and you're unable to meet the loan's obligations, the lender can call the loan due, leaving you without many options. This scenario has become increasingly common as seniors underestimate the ongoing financial commitments required to maintain a reverse mortgage.

Reduced equity and inheritance for heirs

Another big downside to reverse mortgages is the loss of home equity. Because you're not paying down your reverse mortgage balance, your debt keeps going up because interest is added to your balance every month. That means you'll make less profit when you sell, or limit your borrowing power if you need a new loan. This creates a cascading effect where your financial options become increasingly limited over time.

For families counting on inheritance, the impact of this can be devastating. If you remain in your home until you pass away, your heirs may be responsible for paying off the debt you incurred. But either way, taking out a reverse mortgage may leave your loved ones with a reduced inheritance, or none at all, as this type of debt could wipe out a lot of accumulated wealth.

How to know if a reverse mortgage is the right option

Before considering a reverse mortgage, evaluate whether you can afford the ongoing expenses beyond the loan itself. You'll need reliable income sources to cover property taxes, insurance, maintenance and potential increases in these costs over time. If you're already struggling with these expenses, a reverse mortgage may provide temporary relief, but it probably won't solve the underlying problem.

You should also consider your long-term housing plans carefully. Since you'll pay another set of closing costs with a reverse mortgage, you'll ideally want to stay in the home long enough to break even on the expense. If there's any possibility you might need to move within five to seven years due to health, family or other circumstances, this type of borrowing may not be the right move.

You should also explore your alternatives before committing, whether that's downsizing to a less expensive home, relocating to an area with lower living costs or investigating local programs that help seniors with property taxes and home maintenance. Sometimes, a traditional home equity loan or home equity line of credit offers more flexibility at a lower cost, especially if you have sufficient income to make the monthly payments.

The bottom line

While reverse mortgages can provide valuable financial relief for cash-strapped seniors, they're far from the "free money" solution they're often portrayed to be. The combination of high upfront costs, ongoing fees and the systematic depletion of home equity can create significant financial risks that can impact both borrowers and their families for decades. Before moving forward, take the time to explore your alternatives and get expert guidance. A reverse mortgage can provide financial breathing room in retirement, but only if you understand and are prepared to manage its biggest disadvantages.