Americans are living longer, and for many retirees, that's a double-edged sword. While more years can mean more time with family and friends, and the freedom to enjoy retirement, it also means stretching retirement savings further than expected. That's one reason reverse mortgages are getting a second look from homeowners in their 60s and 70s: They offer a way to turn home equity into cash without monthly payments.

And, with millions of seniors sitting on substantial home equity right now, reverse mortgages could be an appealing solution to consider. Reverse mortgages can be far more nuanced than many borrowers initially understand, though, and the reality is that the amount of home equity you can tap into is also finite. So, what happens if you live too long after taking out a reverse mortgage? Can your loan run out and could the lender eventually take your home if you outlive the terms?

These are important questions, especially as retirement spans stretch past 20 or even 30 years. So, if you're thinking about tapping into your home equity this way, it's important to understand whether you can truly outlive a reverse mortgage.

Can you outlive a reverse mortgage?

If you're concerned about the possibility of outliving a reverse mortgage loan, make sure you understand the following before signing on the dotted line:

Reverse mortgages don't expire while you live in the home.

Unlike many other financial products, a reverse mortgage isn't limited to a set number of years. As long as you continue to live in the home as your primary residence and meet basic obligations, like paying property taxes and insurance, the loan remains active.

That means your loan will not need to be repaid during that time, whether you live another five years or another 25. The loan only comes due when you permanently leave the home, whether because of death, moving out, or transitioning to long-term care. So, in a very real sense, no, you can't outlive the loan while still living in your home.

You can, however, outlive your equity.

While you can't technically outlive the reverse mortgage itself, you can outlive the equity in your home. Over time, the loan balance grows as you draw funds and the interest accrues. If you live long enough, that balance can eventually exceed the value of your home, especially if home prices stagnate or decline.

That means when the loan ends, there may be little or no equity left for your heirs, or for you to access later in life. This is particularly important for borrowers who choose a lump sum or large upfront withdrawal, which can accelerate how quickly the equity is depleted.

In other words, living a long time doesn't jeopardize your ability to stay in your home. It does, however, impact how much wealth you'll have to pass on, or whether you'll have backup options if your needs change.

Monthly payouts or credit lines can help your loan last longer.

How you structure your reverse mortgage matters if you want to avoid outliving your loan proceeds. Borrowers who opt for fixed-rate, lump-sum payments tend to use up their available funds faster. In contrast, a tenure payment, which provides guaranteed monthly income for as long as you live in the home, or a line of credit, which grows over time, can make the loan more sustainable over a long lifespan.

If longevity is a concern, and it often is, a reverse mortgage set up for steady payouts or flexible access over time may be a better fit than one that provides a one-time windfall. In this case, "outliving" the usefulness of the reverse mortgage is less likely.

The loan ends when you leave the home, but protections are in place.

While you can't outlive a reverse mortgage, your loan doesn't last forever. When the last borrower or eligible non-borrowing spouse permanently leaves the home, the loan becomes due. That's when the repayment phase kicks in, usually through the sale of the home by heirs or the estate.

But even if your loan balance exceeds your home's value at that time, you or your estate won't owe the difference. Reverse mortgages are non-recourse loans, meaning you can never owe more than the home is worth at sale. That protection becomes especially important for borrowers who live well into their 90s or beyond.

The bottom line

You can't outlive a reverse mortgage in the traditional sense. There's no expiration date on the loan as long as you remain in your home and meet the basic obligations. But you can outlive your home equity if the loan balance grows faster than your home appreciates. If you're concerned about longevity, make sure to weigh the long-term implications before tapping into your home equity — and only consider payment structures that match your future needs.