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Borrowing $80,000 with a home equity loan could make sense for homeowners in today's economy. Pla2na/Getty Images

It's understandable if you need to borrow money in today's unique economy. And that's true whether you just need a few extra thousand dollars to get by or if you need a large, five-figure amount such as $80,000 to help make ends meet.

Securing that much money at an affordable rate, however, can be challenging. With personal loan rates around 12% now and credit card rates averaging over 22% this September, neither stands out as a viable and affordable way to secure those funds. If you're a homeowner, however, you may be able to easily withdraw it from your accumulated equity with a home equity loan. Right now, home equity loans come with interest rates in the low 8% range and potentially lower for qualified borrowers. And that rate is fixed, allowing you to budget with certainty while benefiting from the stability the product offers in an otherwise unpredictable economic terrain. At the same time, with your home on the line in this borrowing exchange, you'll want to ensure that you can make the monthly payments before formally applying. Failure to make your repayments as agreed could lead to foreclosure.

So what will the monthly payments on an $80,00 home equity loan actually look like now? That's what we'll calculate below.

Start by seeing how much home equity you have to borrow here.

What are the monthly payments on an $80,000 home equity loan now?

The average home equity loan rate as of September 9, 2026, according to Money.com, is 8.14%, though savers should expect to see some variability when shopping around, especially if they don't have a good credit score. Here's what the monthly payments will look like, calculated against that rate, two different repayment periods and the assumption that the loan isn't refinanced:

10-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $976.55 per month

$976.55 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $771.00 per month

To better appreciate the affordability a home equity loan now offers, it helps to know how much the same-sized loan cost in the recent past. Here's what it looked like in December 2025, following an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve that month:

10-year home equity loan at 8.18%: $978.25 per month

$978.25 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.13%: $770.54 per month

And here's what it cost in November 2025, following a Fed rate cut in October:

10-year home equity loan at 8.21%: $979.52 per month

$979.52 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.10%: $769.15 per month

So payments here have evolved over the past year, approximately, but they also haven't declined materially either, thanks to a stagnant interest rate environment (there hasn't been a Fed rate cut since December 2025). And while a home equity line of credit (HELOC) could offer a slightly lower rate right now, it has a variable rate that's not well-positioned to remain affordable if the central banks proceed with rate hikes. Instead, explore the ways in which you can secure an affordable home equity loan, but don't wait too long to act, either, as the rates you see listed now may not be as low by this time next month.

Shop for home equity loans online today.

The bottom line

An $80,000 home equity loan comes with monthly payments ranging from $771 to $977 if secured now, keeping it in line with what it's cost at multiple times in the recent past. But with the potential for rates (and costs) to rise in the weeks ahead, it makes sense to get started here sooner rather than later. You can always refinance your home equity loan should rates drop considerably lower in the future but the rates that you can currently qualify for may not be around for much longer.