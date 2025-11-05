We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Home equity loan costs are declining now that the Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates again. MonthiraYodtiwong/Getty Images

Your home can be a source of financial security and peace of mind. But it's also increasingly becoming a viable funding source for homeowners in need of extra money in today's unique economic landscape.

With inflation and unemployment rising, homeowners may find themselves looking for a cost-effective way to borrow a large, five-figure sum of money now. With the average home equity amount sitting over $300,000 currently, borrowing just $80,000 of it via a home equity loan should be relatively easy to do. And, thanks to the cooling interest rate climate encouraged by the Federal Reserve's October interest rate cut, it can be one of the least expensive ways to borrow now, too.

Still, a home equity loan functions as "secured" debt, meaning that your home will serve as collateral for the lender. Failure to make repayments as agreed to will ultimately result in foreclosure. Before borrowing, then, and especially before withdrawing $80,000 worth of home equity, homeowners should take the time to determine their precise monthly payments. How much will an $80,000 home equity loan cost per month after the Fed's October rate cut, though? That's what we'll break down below.

How much will an $80,000 home equity loan cost per month after the Fed's October rate cut?

Unlike home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) that have variable interest rates that make calculating costs difficult, a home equity loan has a fixed interest rate that will remain the same for the full repayment period (or unless refinanced). So homeowners who borrow with an $80,000 home equity loan will know their exact costs, making budgeting simple each month.

Here's what a $80,000 home equity loan will cost per month if secured now, in the days after the Fed's October 2025 rate cut, calculated against average interest rates and traditional repayment periods:

10-year home equity loan at 8.21%: $979.52 per month

$979.52 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.10%: $769.15 per month

To better understand the affordability of this moment, it's helpful to know what an $80,000 home equity loan would have cost if secured in September, after the Fed cut rates then:

10-year home equity loan at 8.43%: $988.89 per month

$988.89 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.31%: $778.91 per month

And here's what it cost back in February, before the rate climate improved:

10-year home equity loan at 8.57%: $994.88 per month

$994.88 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.52%: $788.73 per month

Monthly payments here, then, are on a gradual but beneficial decline for homeowners. And while a few dollars less each month may not seem like much on paper, those differences can add up to real savings over 10 or 15 years, making now one of the better times in recent memory to open a home equity loan of this size.

Consider using a different bank

There's a popular but understandable misconception that homeowners need to use the same bank they have their mortgage loan with if they want to open a home equity loan. But borrowers can and often should use a different bank, many of whom may have lower rates and better terms.

At a minimum, it's worth shopping around to see what competitor lenders are now offering in today's cooler rate climate. You can then take those offers back to your current mortgage lender to see if they're willing to meet it or, ideally, offer an even better option. Just don't automatically defer to your current lender without first taking the time to shop around for alternatives.

The bottom line

An $80,000 home equity loan comes with approximate monthly payments between $769 and $980 now, thanks to a series of interest rate cuts that have reduced the costs associated with this unique loan type. Just be sure to take the time to shop around for rates and lenders, in case others are offering even lower rates, and don't forget that your home is collateral here, so it's critical that you can make payments both now and over the full repayment period to avoid the threat of foreclosure.