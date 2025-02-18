We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A HELOC can provide a cost-effective way for homeowners to borrow a large sum of money right now. Getty Images

Opening an $80,000 home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a legitimate possibility for many homeowners—the average home equity amount is hovering around $320,000. As interest rates remain uncertain amid rising inflation and a pause in Fed rate changes, a HELOC offers a relatively affordable way to borrow money to pay for expenses such as home improvements, college tuition and debt consolidation.

While many homeowners have access to a considerable amount of equity, HELOCs shouldn't be taken lightly. You must use your home as collateral for a HELOC, which means you could lose your home if you can't make your monthly payments. Because of that, understanding how much it costs per month for an $80,000 HELOC now, at the start of the year, is a crucial part of using your equity. How much will your monthly payments be if you take out an $80,000 HELOC in 2025? We provide the answers below.

See how much home equity you'd be eligible to borrow here.

Here's what an $80,000 HELOC costs monthly in 2025

Historically, HELOC rates tend to be higher than home equity loan rates. However, that trend has recently reversed. That trend has continued through February, with the most recent data showing HELOC rates averaging 8.29% compared to 8.55% for a 10-year home equity loan. Here's how much an $80,000 HELOC would cost per month in 2025 for two different repayment terms:

10-year HELOC at 8.29%: $982.92 per month

$982.92 per month 15-year HELOC at 8.29%: $777.98 per month

HELOC rates have fallen nearly two percentage points over the past year since hitting 10% in February 2024. If that trend continues, here's what an $80,000 HELOC would cost per month if rates fell by another 1.70%, approximately:

10-year HELOC at 6.59%: $912.05 per month

$912.05 per month 15-year HELOC at 6.59%: $700.85 per month

As you consider which HELOC term and lender works best for you, remember that HELOCs use a variable interest rate. Whenever the Fed raises rates, your HELOC rate may rise, too, costing more money over time. However, the inverse is also true. If the Fed lowers rates, your HELOC rate might fall and lower your borrowing costs. Also, your monthly payment will vary based on other factors such as your credit score, line-of-credit amount and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

See what HELOC interest rate you'd qualify for online today.

How $80,000 HELOC payments have evolved

HELOC rates have gone through several significant changes over the past year. In July 2024, rates sat at sub-9.20%.

After a period of significant volatility in September in which rates spiked at nearly 10%, the Fed's decision to lower rates at its September meeting led HELOC interest rates to fall below 9% in October, reaching 8.68% the final week of the month. And they dropped to an 18-month low in January, underlining the benefit of that variable rate in the recent interest rate climate.

The bottom line

At the current rates, an $80,000 HELOC will cost you anywhere from $777.98 to $982.92 monthly for 10- and 15-year terms, respectively. However, your monthly payment will likely change since HELOCs have variable rates—each month your lender will determine your payment based on the current rates. While your HELOC's rates may be low now, they could increase in the future. Be smart about how much you borrow, then, as your lender could take your home if you can't make your HELOC payments.