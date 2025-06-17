How much would a $400,000 annuity pay each month if bought at age 75?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A $400K annuity could provide significant income at age 75, but you'll want to know what your monthly payments could look like before buying in.

As Americans face an uncertain economic landscape, along with ongoing concerns about Social Security's long-term viability and volatile market conditions, it makes sense for those planning for retirement to seek out guaranteed income solutions, like annuities, to help support their golden years. After all, taking advantage of turning a lump sum into a dependable monthly income stream can offer retirees a lot in terms of financial security — and fixed annuities, in particular, have become increasingly attractive for those wanting to eliminate market risk from at least a portion of their retirement income.

And, for seniors already in their mid-70s, securing reliable monthly payments is an even more pressing issue. Luckily, though, today's elevated interest rate environment presents a unique opportunity for older retirees who are considering annuities. The current rate environment has enabled insurance companies to offer higher monthly annuity payments compared to recent years. This means a 75-year-old purchasing an annuity today may be able to lock in monthly income that's considerably more generous than what was available just a few years ago.

For those with substantial retirement savings, a $400,000 annuity could provide significant monthly income for life. Still, understanding exactly what this investment delivers in monthly income can help determine whether it makes sense as part of a comprehensive retirement strategy.

How much will a $400,000 annuity pay monthly if bought at age 75?

If you're 75 and considering a $400,000 immediate fixed annuity, you can expect substantially higher monthly payments compared to younger purchasers due to your shorter statistical life expectancy. Here's what current market rates provide for a $400,000 annuity purchased at age 75, according to an analysis of Cannex data by Annuity.org:

Male, age 75: Approximately $3,415 per month

Approximately $3,415 per month Female, age 75: Approximately $3,173 per month

Approximately $3,173 per month Joint life, age 75: Approximately $2,736 per month

So, if you're a single 75‑year‑old man, you could expect roughly $3,415 monthly or over $40,980 annually. A 75‑year‑old woman might expect around $3,173 per month or about $38,076 yearly. A joint-life option, which covers two people, typically pays a lower amount — about $2,736 per month, or $32,832 per year — reflecting the shared risk.

That said, several elements can significantly affect how much you'll receive in terms of your monthly annuity payments, including:

Gender and life expectancy: Annuity providers base payouts on actuarial life expectancy. Women tend to live longer then men, meaning the insurer expects to pay out longer, resulting in slightly lower monthly checks compared to men.

Interest rates: The rate environment plays a crucial role in determining your monthly income because insurance companies invest annuity premiums primarily in bonds and other fixed-income securities. And, when rates are higher, as they are currently, insurers can generate better returns and pass along more attractive monthly payments to annuity owners.

Annuity structure: The type of annuity you choose can significantly affect your monthly income. For example, a single-life annuity provides the highest payout but ends when you die, leaving nothing for your spouse or heirs. Joint-life annuities continue payments to a surviving spouse but offer lower monthly amounts because the insurance company expects to make payments across two lifetimes. Some retirees choose period-certain options that guarantee payments for a specific number of years even if both spouses die early.

Optional riders and features: Adding optional features or riders to your annuity can reduce your base monthly payment but also provide valuable protection. Cost-of-living adjustments, for example, help protect the purchasing power of your monthly payments from eroding due to inflation, while guaranteed minimum periods ensure some benefits reach your beneficiaries. Each feature carries a cost that insurance companies deduct from your monthly payments.

Should you purchase a $400,000 annuity at age 75?

Deciding whether to commit $400,000 to an annuity at 75 requires careful consideration of your complete financial picture. At this age, though, you have less time to recover from poor investment decisions, which can make the guaranteed nature of annuity payments particularly valuable. The predictable monthly income can also help you cover essential expenses like healthcare, housing and daily living costs without worrying about market downturns.

However, immediate annuities eliminate access to your principal. Once you purchase the annuity, that $400,000 is no longer available for emergencies, long-term care needs or your heirs. You're also giving up the potential for higher returns that stock investments might provide, though at age 75, capital preservation often takes precedence over growth.

The decision becomes more compelling if you're in good health and have family longevity. The longer you live, the more total income you'll receive from your annuity, potentially far exceeding your initial investment. If you have serious health concerns, though, the guaranteed payout period might not justify tying up such a large sum.

The bottom line

A $400,000 annuity purchased at age 75 could provide substantial monthly income ranging from $2,736 to $3,415, depending on your gender and chosen payout options. These payments can form a solid foundation for retirement security when combined with Social Security and other income sources.

For 75-year-olds prioritizing guaranteed income over liquidity and growth potential, this strategy offers peace of mind that no market downturn or economic crisis can eliminate. However, such a significant commitment requires a thorough evaluation of your health, financial needs and legacy goals before proceeding.