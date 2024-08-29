Wells Fargo employee found dead 4 days after scanning into work

A Wells Fargo employee was found dead at a Tempe, Arizona, office, four days after scanning into work, authorities say.

According to the Tempe Police Department, 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme checked into work on Friday, Aug. 16 around 7 a.m., and never scanned back out.

On-site security at Wells Fargo alerted the Tempe Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 20 after discovering her body.

Sgt. Ryan Cook said police found Prudhomme in a cubicle on the third floor of the multi-level Wells Fargo building.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but police say a preliminary investigation did not show any obvious signs of foul play. The Office of the Medical Examiner will make a further medical determination, Cook said.

"To hear she's been sitting at the desk like that would make me feel sick," a worker told ABC News 12. "And nobody did anything. That's how she spent her last moments."

In a statement provided to CBS News affiliate AZFamily, Wells Fargo said:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague at our Tempe office. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time. Counselors, through our Employee Assistance Consulting service, are available to support our employees. We are fully cooperating with the Tempe Police Department in their investigation and will direct all further questions to them."