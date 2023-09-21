We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As pet owners, we want nothing but the best for our furry friends. Their health and well-being are top priorities, but sometimes the cost of veterinary care can be overwhelming. This can be especially challenging for pet owners on a tight budget. No one wants to have to make the tough choice between getting their pet the health care they need and straining their finances.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to make vet visits more affordable without sacrificing the quality of care your pet deserves, including by getting pet insurance.

6 ways to make vet visits more affordable

The following tips can help you keep your pet — and your wallet — healthy.

Consider pet insurance

Pet insurance can save you thousands of dollars and provide the peace of mind of knowing your pet is covered in case of an emergency. Some insurance policies even cover routine care and treatments.

Pet insurance plans vary widely in coverage and cost, so there's a good chance you can find a plan that suits your needs and budget. It can be an investment worth making for both your pet's health and your financial security.

Shop around

Just like any other service, the cost of vet care can vary greatly from clinic to clinic. Do some comparison shopping and find a vet that offers quality care at an affordable price. You can also ask for an itemized estimate of services before agreeing to any treatment to avoid unexpected costs.

In addition, if your pet needs medication, don't assume your vet is the only place to buy it. You might be able to find the same medication at a lower cost at a local pharmacy or online. That said, it's essential to work closely with your vet to ensure you're giving your pet the right medication at the right dose.

Find a low-cost clinic

There are many low-cost clinics that offer basic veterinary services at a lower price. They may not offer the same range of services as a full-service clinic, but they can still provide essential vaccinations, checkups and medications for your pet.

Ask about deals and discounts

Vet clinics may offer promotional deals and discounts that can help you save money. Some have discounted services for senior citizens, military personnel and low-income families. Others offer wellness plans that bundle preventive care services — such as checkups, vaccinations and dental cleanings — for a flat fee.

Some vets also offer payment plans that allow you to spread out the cost of your pet's healthcare over time. This can be especially helpful for major procedures, surgeries and treatments that can be pricey upfront. Keep an eye out for these deals and take advantage of them.

Don't neglect preventative care

As the saying goes, "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." Regular preventive care — such as vaccinations, flea and tick medication and annual wellness visits — can help detect and avoid health issues before they become more problematic and expensive.

Take care of your pet's health

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle for your pet can help minimize vet visits and costs. This includes giving your pet a balanced diet, regular exercise and keeping up with their hygiene.

Dental problems, in particular, are one of the most common health issues in pets. Brushing your pet's teeth regularly can reduce the risk of gum disease, tooth decay and oral infections.

The bottom line

While medical bills can be a significant expense for pet owners, there are various ways to make vet visits more affordable without compromising your pet's health and well-being. By employing the above strategies, you can reduce the financial burden of veterinary care and ensure your furry family member stays happy and healthy for years to come.