As the calendar turns to fall, many Americans will see shorter days and longer nights. With the leaves falling and children back in school, it can also mark an opportune time to review your insurance protections and overall financial health. You may be paying too much for a specific type of insurance, for example, and can afford to cut back. You may also not have enough coverage with other providers, making now a good time to shore up your protections.

For pet owners, it also marks a great time to get pet insurance or explore ways to make their existing policy more cost-effective. Fortunately, there are multiple ways owners can reduce their pet insurance costs this fall, and it doesn't necessarily mean a reduction in the security they need.

3 ways to cut pet insurance costs for the fall

Here are three effective ways to reduce the cost of pet insurance this fall.

Review your existing policy

If you already have pet insurance, then you're familiar with what you need and what you can safely get away with. But have you checked your policy recently to make sure it matches your needs?

Take the time to review your existing policy to find spots where you may be able to save money. You may also be able to keep costs the same and get additional coverage by dropping some unnecessary protections and exchanging them for ones your cat or dog needs instead. But you won't be able to build a cost-effective policy without reviewing your existing one first.

And don't be afraid to shop around for competitors if you think you're overpaying. With so many different options on the pet insurance market currently, it makes sense to research your alternatives, even if you already have a plan in place.

Consult your veterinarian

If you have a veterinarian that you're happy with and trust, then consider consulting them about pet insurance. Not only are they well-versed in the medical history of your pet, but they also have extensive knowledge of your pet's breed and, likely, the larger pet insurance environment. By speaking with your veterinarian, you can better tailor your pet insurance policy to what you need now — or will need in the future. This way you don't get saddled paying for coverage that's not applicable to your individual pet.

Adjust your existing coverages

The spring and summer months are great times to get pet insurance. Your pet will be outside longer, more often and the inevitable issues — ranging from bug bites to heatstroke to exercise injuries — are easy to predict.

But as the days get colder and darker, you and your furry friend are likely to be spending more time indoors. So do you really need as much coverage as you did when you were spending your weekends in the dog park? While the adjustments you can make to a pet insurance policy during the changing seasons are likely to be minimal, every dollar counts, particularly if you could use those leftover funds for something more pressing.

The bottom line

It's never a bad time to review your existing insurance policies for cost-cutting opportunities. Pet insurance is no different. With the changing seasons and less time soon spent outdoors with your pet, now is a good time to get started. Begin by reviewing your policy to make sure it's appropriate for what you currently need. But also consider consulting your veterinarian, who may be able to help you build a personalized (and cheaper) policy. Finally, consider adjusting your existing coverages to something more timely and beneficial for you and your pet this autumn.