If you're a homeowner and looking to refinance and put more money back in your pocket, the good news is that refinancing rates are declining again and becoming more affordable.

The bad news is that they still have a way to drop to justify refinancing into a new 30-year term. The average mortgage refinance rate for a term of that length is 6.80% as of December 2, 2025, offering relief for just a small sliver of current homeowners. And while 15-year refi terms are much lower, the condensed repayment timeline will inevitably lead to larger monthly payments, which are often not affordable for many homeowners.

Fortunately, there are viable ways in which these homeowners can borrow home equity as they enter the new year without having to refinance or exchange their current, low mortgage rate for a higher one, as they'd have to with a cash-out refinance option. Below, we'll detail three ways to consider right now.

3 ways to borrow home equity without refinancing to know for 2026

If you know that you'll need extra financial assistance in the new year, it could be smart to start exploring the options available to you now, as it can take some time to have funds disbursed. Here are three ways you can access your home equity, which can be used for a variety of expenses, without having to adjust your mortgage rate terms in 2026:

A home equity loan

A home equity loan has a fixed interest rate in the low 8% range now, making it materially less expensive than a personal loan (at around 12%) and almost three times cheaper than a credit card (around 22%). And with the average home equity amount around $300,000 right now, there's likely plenty of money to leverage here now while still maintaining the 20% equity threshold most lenders will require borrowers to keep as a safeguard.

If you secure the home equity loan funds now, in the final weeks of the year, and start using them for eligible home repairs and projects, you may even qualify for a tax deduction next spring, too. And this is all possible while keeping your mortgage rate intact.

A home equity line of credit (HELOC)

A HELOC functions much like a home equity loan does, except it comes in the form of a revolving line of credit versus a lump sum loan. It also has a variable interest rate that will change each month as market conditions evolve, though that's been a pro in recent months as interest rates have declined.

At an average rate under 8% currently, a HELOC is not only your most affordable home equity borrowing option, but it's also one of the least expensive ways to borrow money overall. And with the same tax deduction features that a home equity loan has, without having to alter your existing mortgage rate and terms, a HELOC is a cost-effective and viable borrowing tool worth closer examination heading into 2026.

A reverse mortgage

Only available for homeowners 62 and older, this beneficial home equity borrowing tool not only won't impact your current mortgage rate, but you also won't need to worry about changing interest rates and monthly repayments in the way you would with a home equity loan or HELOC. Instead, a reverse mortgage pays homeowners out of the home's accumulated home equity either in a lump sum, revolving credit line or via monthly payments. It will only need to be repaid in the event of the death of the borrower or if the home is sold.

Considering the rising home prices in many parts of the country right now, then, this could be one of the better ways to borrow without the constraints and financial concerns that refinancing currently represents.

The bottom line

Home equity loans, HELOCs and reverse mortgages for seniors offer homeowners affordable and effective ways to borrow home equity in 2026 without having to refinance into a new, presumably higher mortgage interest rate. Each works in its own unique way, however, and qualifications will vary, so it's worth evaluating each carefully before choosing the right one for your needs. With a little research and due diligence, homeowners can choose the correct home equity borrowing tool for 2026 and beyond while keeping their mortgage interest rate and monthly payments as affordable as they are right now.