Historic U.K. estate used as Wayne Manor in "Batman Begins" must be surveyed for bats, officials say

A British estate used as a filming location in Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" may be taken from its owners if repair work, including bat surveys, does not commence, according to local council notices.

The stately home was built between 1852 and 1854 in Buckinghamshire, a region in southeast England. It stood in for Wayne Manor in the 2005 superhero blockbuster, which starred Christian Bale and Katie Holmes.

Buckinghamshire Council served the company that owns the estate with a formal listed-buildings repair notice amid reports of deteriorating conditions at the property. CBS News partner BBC News reported that the notice was dated Aug. 4.

The building could be placed on the market – unless the owners show evidence that a licensed bat ecologist has been appointed to conduct surveys. The owners have one month to begin the process and provide evidence, council deputy leader Peter Strachan told CBS News. If the notice is not dealt with, the council could seek government approval to acquire the mansion, though this would be subject to further legal action, according to the BBC.

Mentmore Towers Tim Ockenden/PA Images via Getty Images

Mentmore Towers is considered a Grade I heritage building, which means it must have a special architectural or historical interest. Around 2.5% of buildings in the United Kingdom, including Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London, are among the Grade I-listed buildings that have been preserved.

The property has been owned by Mentmore Towers Limited since 1999. That company is owned by Simon Halabi, a Syrian-British property developer. In 2007, Halabi was named Britain's 14th richest man, according to The Times. However, in 2010, the tycoon was declared bankrupt over a $76 million loan he received from a failed Icelandic bank.

In addition to being used in "Batman Begins," Mentmore Towers was also featured in other films, including "The Mummy Returns" and "Johnny English." It was also used as a filming location in the Spice Girls' music video for the 1998 song "Goodbye." Before appearing onscreen, it was home to the Rothschild family. But despite its famous past, the building has "fallen into an increasingly worsening state of disrepair over recent years," the council told CBS News.

The Grand Hall of Mentmore Towers is seen as it was being prepared for auction in May 1977. Peter Cade/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Historic England, a public body responsible for advising the government on protecting historic sites, lists the building as being in "very bad" condition and at risk of "further rapid deterioration." The organization noted that Mentmore Towers is on its Heritage at Risk register, "which identifies sites most at risk of being lost through neglect, decay or inappropriate development."

The BBC describes the building as having deteriorating roofs, chimneys, rooflights, roof lanterns and leadwork. According to Save Britain's Heritage, an independent charity that works to protect and restore historic buildings in England, permissions to repair the roof were granted in 2016, but the work was not completed.

The ecological survey is the first step of the repair work. By August 2027, the property owners must have conducted three such surveys, as well as acquired any essential historical licenses to undertake the necessary repairs.

Mentmore Towers in 1896 The Print Collector/Getty Images

The BBC reported that the owners must demonstrate that they are taking steps to appoint a contractor with appropriate experience for repairing listed buildings and roofs that are of similar size and historic appearance. Once repair work begins, Buckinghamshire Council and Historic England officers must be allowed to inspect it weekly, the BBC reported.

"We welcome this action taken by Buckinghamshire Council requiring the current owner to carry out urgent and overdue repairs to this great house," said Henrietta Billings, the director of Save Britain's Heritage. "We urge the owners, who have owned the building for over 25 years, to step up and undertake immediate repairs. This exceptional landmark has been neglected for too long."