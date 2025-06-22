1 injured, suspect dead after shooting at church in Wayne

One person was shot at a church in Wayne, Michigan, on Sunday morning and an alleged gunman was killed following the shooting, police said.

Chief Ryan Strong said 911 calls about the shooting at CrossPointe Community Church on the 36000 block of Glenwood Road started coming in around 11:06 a.m. Investigators say the suspect, later identified by officials as a 31-year-old White man from Romulus, Michigan, was driving recklessly when he arrived at the church.

"The suspect exited his vehicle wearing a tactical vest, armed with a long gun and handgun," Strong said.

The man then started firing one of his weapons at the church from the outside, police said. One of the parishioners struck the man with his vehicle, and at least two staff members shot at him, killing the attacker, police said.

A livestream of the church's morning service showed parishioners, including several women and children, running to the back of the church when they heard the gunshots. CrossPointe Community Church Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr. said there were about 150 people at the service at the time.

One of the staff members who shot at the man was a security guard for the church, police said. He was shot in the leg by the gunman. Both employees were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police investigate a shooting outside CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, on June 22, 2025. WCCO

Dan Bongino, the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said in a post on X Sunday afternoon that leadership and support teams are at the scene "providing assistance and investigative support."

Police are working to learn the motive behind the shooting, and say they're not aware of any connection the man has with the church.

Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr. spoke with CBS News Detroit about how the parishioners were feeling in the hours after the shooting.

"The people who were very distraught and really broken up about this, they still took it very well because they recognized what could've happened that did not happen," he said.

Parishioner describes harrowing moments during the shooting

Parishioner Dustin Fuoco, who lives on the church property and runs the facility's sound system, told CBS News on Sunday that he initially couldn't find his wife and newborn baby after the gunshots rang out.

"I was up in the upper level, so just me and a couple of our tech crew up there, and we heard a round of shots, sounded like probably 10, and it sounded like a jackhammer," Fuoco said.

He said the crew heard another round of 10 shots about 20 seconds later.

"At that point, we all realized it was a shooter," Fuoco said. "So the first thing I did at that point was, being up there by myself, I ran right downstairs because in the room right next to the first level is the baby room. So that's where my wife and newborn were. And [I was] very terrified because that room was emptied out. So, at that point, everybody's scattering."

Fuoco said he ran outside to a wooded area where other parishioners were, and found his wife and newborn around 15 minutes later.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for more information.