November 8, 2017, 1:13 AM

Watch: Plane with engine on fire lands at Seattle area airport

A plane is seen landing at SeaTac International Airport with an engine on fire on night of November 7, 2017

@jasonavbc

A dramatic scene played out at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday night when a plane landed with its right engine on fire. It was caught on video:

The Federal Aviation Administration says it was Hawaiian Airlines Flight 875, a ferry flight from Paine Field, Washington to SeaTac Washington.

The aircraft "experienced a right engine flyer fire upon landing," the FAA says, adding, "The fire had already been extinguished by the time Fire crews arrived at the aircraft."

"Since it was a ferry flight, only the cabin crew was on board," the agency notes.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The FAA will investigate.

