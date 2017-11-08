Watch: Plane with engine on fire lands at Seattle area airport

A dramatic scene played out at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday night when a plane landed with its right engine on fire. It was caught on video:
The Federal Aviation Administration says it was Hawaiian Airlines Flight 875, a ferry flight from Paine Field, Washington to SeaTac Washington.
The aircraft "experienced a right engine flyer fire upon landing," the FAA says, adding, "The fire had already been extinguished by the time Fire crews arrived at the aircraft."
"Since it was a ferry flight, only the cabin crew was on board," the agency notes.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The FAA will investigate.