How to watch the NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are underway. Sunday's games kicked off with the Boston Celtics defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime. The final score was Celtics 113, Bucks 107.
In the Western Conference, the defending champion Golden State Warriors are banged up as they enter the playoffs without their star point guard Stephen Curry, who's been ruled out of the first round with an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference appeared to be wide-open before the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) nearly rehauled their roster before the All-Star break. With the help of some new teammates, LeBron James will be looking to make his eighth straight Finals appearance.
Here's the full schedule for the NBA Playoff games along with channels and start times.
How to watch NBA Playoff games:
Eastern Conference
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107
Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT, Live Stream: TNTDrama.com
Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com
Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com
Game 5 in Boston: TBA
Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA
Game 7 in Boston: TBA
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
Game 1 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com
Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT, Live Stream: TNTDrama.com
Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com
Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT, Live Stream: TNTDrama.com
Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA
Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA
Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA
Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards
Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106
Channel: ESPN, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com
Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET
Channel: NBA TV
Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com
Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT, Live Stream: TNTDrama.com
Game 5 in Toronto: TBA
Game 6 in Washington: TBA
Game 7 in Toronto: TBA
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103
Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD
Game 6 in Miami: TBD
Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD
Western Conference
Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 15, 9 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Game 5 in Houston: TBA
Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA
Game 7 in Houston: TBA
Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs
Game 1 in Toronto: Warriors 113, Spurs 92
Channel: ESPN, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com
Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET.
Channel: NBA TV
Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET.
Channel: ESPN2, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com
Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET.
Channel: TNT, Live Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT app
Game 5 in Toronto: TBA
Game 6 in Washington: TBA
Game 7 in Toronto: TBA
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET
Channel: NBA TV
Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA
Game 6 in Utah: TBA
Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95
Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET
Channel: NBA TV
Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Game 5 in Portland: TBA
Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA
Game 7 in Portland: TBA