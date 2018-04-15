How to watch the NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are underway. Sunday's games kicked off with the Boston Celtics defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime. The final score was Celtics 113, Bucks 107.

In the Western Conference, the defending champion Golden State Warriors are banged up as they enter the playoffs without their star point guard Stephen Curry, who's been ruled out of the first round with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference appeared to be wide-open before the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) nearly rehauled their roster before the All-Star break. With the help of some new teammates, LeBron James will be looking to make his eighth straight Finals appearance.

Here's the full schedule for the NBA Playoff games along with channels and start times.

How to watch NBA Playoff games:

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107

Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT, Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Game 5 in Boston: TBA

Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA

Game 7 in Boston: TBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers

Game 1 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT, Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT, Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA

Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA

Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards

Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106

Channel: ESPN, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET

Channel: NBA TV

Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT, Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Game 5 in Toronto: TBA

Game 6 in Washington: TBA

Game 7 in Toronto: TBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103

Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD

Game 6 in Miami: TBD

Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD

Western Conference

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 15, 9 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Game 5 in Houston: TBA

Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA

Game 7 in Houston: TBA

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs



Game 1 in Toronto: Warriors 113, Spurs 92

Channel: ESPN, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET.

Channel: NBA TV

Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET.

Channel: ESPN2, Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET.

Channel: TNT, Live Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT app

Game 5 in Toronto: TBA

Game 6 in Washington: TBA

Game 7 in Toronto: TBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET

Channel: NBA TV

Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA

Game 6 in Utah: TBA

Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95

Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET

Channel: NBA TV

Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Game 5 in Portland: TBA

Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA

Game 7 in Portland: TBA