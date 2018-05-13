How to watch NBA Playoffs 2018: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

And then there were four. The NBA Playoffs are down to the remaining teams for this year's conference finals. In the West, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will take on the Houston Rockets. And in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Boston Celtics.

The remainder of the playoffs will be broadcast on three cable networks — ESPN, ABC and TNT. You can live stream ESPN and ABC games on WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN mobile application. And you can watch TNT games on TNTDrama.com or the TNT mobile app.

Here's the schedule of the remaining playoff matchups:

How to watch NBA Eastern Conference Finals:

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 (Boston): Sunday 3:30 p.m. ET: ABC

Game 2 (Boston): Monday, May 15, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN

Game 3 (Cleveland): Saturday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN

Game 4 (Cleveland): Monday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN

Game 5 (Boston): Wednesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN (if necessary)

Game 6 (Cleveland): Friday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 (Boston): Sunday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET: ESPN (if necessary)

How to watch NBA Western Conference Finals:

Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Game 1 (Houston): Monday, May 14, 9 p.m. ET: TNT

Game 2 (Houston): Wednesday May 16, 9 p.m. ET: TNT

Game 3 (Oakland): Sunday May 20, 8 p.m. ET: TNT

Game 4 (Oakland): Tuesday May 22, 9 p.m. ET: TNT

Game 5 (Houston): Thursday May 24, 9 p.m. ET: TNT (if necessary)

Game 6 (Oakland): Saturday May 26, 9 p.m. ET: TNT (if necessary)

Game 7 (Houston): Monday May 28, 9 p.m. ET: TNT (if necessary)

NBA Playoffs Odds

The Cavs are currently a 2-point favorite heading into Game 1 in Boston.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are a 2-point favorite heading into their matchup against the Warriors on Monday.

Predictions:

Behind the stellar play of point guard Terry Rozier, the Celtics have surprised everyone for being in this spot, and they are primed to give the Cavaliers the biggest challenge yet. The Cavs, who seem to have scrubbed off a shaky start to the postseason, look to fend off Celts -- and compete in their fourth straight NBA Finals. LeBron James will lead the Cavs to his eighth straight finals appearance, 4-1 -- Christopher Brito

In the most anticipated playoff matchup, the Rockets will host the Warriors in a battle set to be defined by each team's offensive prowess. The Rockets retooled this offseason with the veteran Chris Paul and other defensive pieces to compete with the Warriors, who are looking to take home their second straight title and third in four years. The question remains: will the Rockets have enough, even with MVP favorite James Harden? Likely not. The Warriors advance, 4-2. -- Christopher Brito