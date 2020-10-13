Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania

President Trump is rallying supporters Tuesday night in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, for his second rally since he returned to the campaign trail after battling COVID-19. On Monday, Mr. Trump traveled to Sanford, Florida, for first campaign rally since announcing he had tested positive for the virus.

"I went through it. Now they say I'm immune," the president said during his Monday rally. His doctor has said he is no longer infectious, and scientists have cautioned that there is little known about COVID-19 immunity since so much is still unknown about the virus. "I feel so powerful I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful woman and the — I'll just give you a big fat kiss."

How to watch President Trump's rally today

What: President Trump holds a rally

Date: Tuesday, October 13

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The president, who tested negative on consecutive days, according to his physician, appeared to be frustrated by coverage of his coronavirus journey.

"Totally Negative China Virus Reports. Hit it early and hard. Fake News is devastated. They are very bad (and sick!) people!" he tweeted.