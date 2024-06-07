How to watch the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys red carpet arrivals

It's Hollywood's biggest night in daytime TV.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards comes to CBS Friday night and recognizes the best of daytime TV in 40 categories — from acting and hosting to cinematography and set design — presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Ahead of the show, we'll be streaming live from the red carpet outside the the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. Come along as we get up close and personal with some of the leading names in American daytime television.

This year, it's hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of "Entertainment Tonight" and starts at 8 p.m. PST.

Leading the pack in nominees is a pair of CBS soaps, "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless," both landing 12 nominations each. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" nabbed the most nominations in the talk show categories with nine.

Lifetime Achievement Honorees will include Daytime Emmy award-winning actress Melody Thomas Scott, Daytime Emmy award-winning producer Edward J. Scott and public television host and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich.

The 51st annual ceremony marks the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, airing it more than any other network.

How do I watch the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys red carpet?

Watch our red carpet coverage for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy's on Friday, June 7th at 3 p.m. on CBS News Los Angeles.

Stream by visiting our website, kcalnews.com, or coming to this page and watching above.

Watch the CBS News Los Angeles channel on Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus or on Roku.

Download the CBS News app on any device and click CBS News Los Angeles.

Since 1974, the annual awards show has recognized outstanding performances and other achievements in a wide range of television programming, honoring creatives behind daytime dramas, talk shows, legal/courtroom programs and cooking shows, among others.