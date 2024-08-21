Watch Live: Robert Telles, charged with murder in death of journalist Jeff German, expected to take the stand

Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator accused of murder in the 2022 death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, is expected to take the stand in his own defense Wednesday.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home.

Prosecutors have argued that Telles was motivated by German's coverage of his office, which painted a picture of a county administration in turmoil and included allegations that Telles had an inappropriate relationship with a female co-worker. Telles derided German and the newspaper he worked for, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, on social media.

Telles, 47, has pleaded not guilty. He told Judge Michelle Leavitt in court Tuesday he understood he was under no obligation to testify. His attorneys, Robert Draskovich and Michael Horvath, said outside court Tuesday they advised Telles against testifying, but he has insisted.

The defense might still call three other witnesses, Draskovich said, including a witness who might corroborate Telles' account that he visited a local membership gym the day of the murder. The defense attorney said Telles is expected to be the last person called, no family members or character witnesses are scheduled. Telles' testimony could take more than a day.

"He's entitled to his defense," Draskovich told reporters. "This is the defense that he wants to present."

His defense team called two witnesses Tuesday: a clinical and forensic psychologist, who testified that slashes found on Telles' wrists when he was arrested at home by Las Vegas police should not be interpreted as a sign of a guilty conscience, and a woman testified she called police to report she thought a person seen on a video news report wearing an orange outfit walking near German's home resembled someone she saw at a park a few days before the killing. She did not identify Telles in court.

The prosecution rested its case Monday after spending four days building their case against Telles, including calling 28 witnesses and presenting hundreds of pages of photos, police reports and video evidence against him.