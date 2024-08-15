Watch Live: Murder trial continues for Robert Telles, politician charged in Las Vegas journalist's death

The trial of Robert Telles continues on Thursday in Las Vegas as prosecutors build their case. The former Clark County public administrator is accused of murder in the 2022 death of Jeff German, a longtime investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

German, 69, was found dead outside his home Labor Day weekend. He had been stabbed seven times and had wounds on his arms and hands.

Telles, 47, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder with a deadly weapon of a person age 60 or older in the case. He has denied killing German, and told "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant that evidence was planted in his home.

Court is scheduled to reconvene at 11 a.m. local time, 2 p.m. ET.

German had written articles critical of Telles' handling of his office and was pursuing additional reporting. Prosecutors have said Telles was upset about the coverage.

Jury selection in the trial was completed Tuesday, and opening arguments began Wednesday. "This case isn't about politics, it's about murder," Clark County Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly told the jury.

Defense attorneys argued the critical coverage of Telles' office was not a motive for murder, and Telles was a devoted public servant who was framed.

Telles could face life in prison if convicted.