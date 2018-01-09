Watch: Cow rescued after getting stuck in frozen pond

CONCORD, N.C. -- Emergency crews were called Monday to try to help a cow that apparently got stuck in a frozen pond, reports CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV.

The rescue ATTEMPT started after 4 p.m. and was caught by a WBTV heliocopter. Two rescuers could be seen in a boat working to free the cow from the icy water.

The rescuers appeared to be using an ax and chainsaw to break the ice and clear debris around the animal. Only the cow's head could be seen above the water much of the time.

The rescuers tied straps to the cow and workers attempted to pull it to shore.

Just before 5 p.m., the cow was completely free from the ice and back on shore. After several attempts to stop it from venturing back onto the ice, the cow was guided back to its pasture.

Officials haven't given any details about how the cow may got onto the pond or who spotted it and called authorities.