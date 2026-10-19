National Guardsman injured in late-night shooting in Washington, D.C.

A National Guardsman and a suspect were both shot late Sunday night in Washington, D.C, near the U.S. Capitol as members of the National Guard attempted to intervene in a fight, police said.

Both the Guardsman and the suspect's injuries are not considered life-threatening, interim D.C. police chief Jeffrey Carroll said in a news conference early Monday. Both are being treated at area hospitals.

According to Carroll, the shooting began shortly after 11 p.m. when National Guardsmen were inside a van in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and observed a fight break out. The suspect allegedly took out a gun, and the Guardsmen told him to put the gun down, Carroll said. The suspect allegedly pointed the weapon toward the Guardsmen, who returned fire.

The suspect was shot in the leg, while one of the Guardsmen was shot in the leg, Carroll said.

The incident comes over a year after President Trump deployed the National Guard to Washington D.C. as part of national crackdown on crime.

In November 2025, two National Guardsmen who were deployed to D.C. were shot and killed in an ambush-style attack near the White House. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, was charged with over a dozen federal counts related to the attack, including murder of a person assisting an officer of the United States and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime that causes death, both of which are death penalty-eligible. He has pleaded not guilty.