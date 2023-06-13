Inflation grew at 4% rate in May, its slowest pace in two years

Inflation in May cooled to its slowest pace in two years, indicating price increases are easing amid the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking regime.

The Consumer Price Index grew at an annual rate of 4%, the Labor Department said on Tuesday — the smallest increase since March 2021 and below the 4.2% annual increase economists had expected.

Falling energy prices counterbalanced rising costs for shelter, new and used cars and food.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 5.3%, dipping from its annual rate of 5.6% so far this year. Economists have focused more on "core" inflation as it presents a truer gauge of price increases, and the current rate is still far above the Fed's 2% target.

"This is the most closely watched inflation report in more than a year as the Federal Reserve gets set to meet later this week to decide whether sufficient improvement has been made on inflation to allow them to pause rate hikes," Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, said in a note.

The Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday. Officials are widely expected to hold interest rates steady after imposing 10 straight rate hikes dating back to March 2022. A so-called "skip," which top Fed officials have called for, would give the central bank time to assess how the recent hikes have affected inflation and the overall economy.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed reporting.

