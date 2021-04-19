Live

Watch CBSN Live

Walter Mondale, former vice president, has died at age 93

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS News

Former Vice President Walter Mondale died Monday at age 93, his family confirmed in a statement. Mondale, who was the vice president under former President Jimmy Carter and also served as a Minnesota senator, died "peacefully from natural causes," the family said. 

"It is with profound sadness that we share news that our beloved dad passed away today in Minneapolis, Minnesota," Mondale's family said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.