Walter Mondale, former vice president, has died at age 93
Former Vice President Walter Mondale died Monday at age 93, his family confirmed in a statement. Mondale, who was the vice president under former President Jimmy Carter and also served as a Minnesota senator, died "peacefully from natural causes," the family said.
"It is with profound sadness that we share news that our beloved dad passed away today in Minneapolis, Minnesota," Mondale's family said.
