Walmart mandates masks again for workers in COVID-19 hotspots

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer and private employer, is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers —including vaccinated ones —to wear masks in areas with high infection rates of COVID-19.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company says it is also encouraging customers to wear masks in stores in areas with high infection rates from the Delta variant of the coronavirus and will be adding back signs at entrances announcing its latest policies, according to a memo supplied by Walmart that was sent to its employees Friday. Walmart will also bring back its "health ambassadors" who will be positioned at the entrances and hand out masks to customers.

The company, which employs 1.5 million people at more than 4,700 stores across the U.S., is also doubling to $150 its incentive for workers in its Walmart stores, Sam's Club operations and transportation, distribution and fulfillment centers. Those who already received the $75 incentive will receive another $75 in their paycheck dated August 19.

The moves come three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the Delta variant is fueling infection surges.

Wherever Delta variant dominates

The Delta variant is overwhelmingly the dominant strain across the country, according to CDC data. It now accounts for "83% of sequenced cases" CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a July 20 hearing before the Senate.

The highly contagious strain has also shut down Hollywood movie productions and return-to-office plans for tech companies like Twitter.

"We continue to watch with deep concern the developments of the pandemic and the spread of variants, especially the [Delta] variant," Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, wrote in the memo circulated to employees. "We know vaccinations are our solution to drive change. We are urging you to get vaccinated and want to see many more of you vaccinated."

Scott Pope, a Walmart spokesman, declined to comment on the percentage of Walmart workers who are vaccinated but told the Associated Press the retailer has seen a "positive response" to the first incentive and is anticipating the new incentive will drive a similar response from workers.

Walmart said it is also implementing a new process for verification of vaccine status for U.S. workers. It says it will share those details in the future.