Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles over impact and laceration risk

/ CBS News

Walmart is recalling roughly 850,000 water bottles after a problem with the lid caused two people to suffer permanent vision loss and another to sustain injuries.

The lid on the Ozark Trail stainless steel bottles can forcefully eject when users try to open it, posing "serious impact and laceration hazards," according to a July 10 notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

The federal regulatory agency said people who own the water bottle should stop using it immediately and contact Walmart for a full refund. Consumers may also get a refund by bringing the product to their nearest Walmart.

screenshot-2025-07-10-at-2-20-10-pm.png
Walmart is recalling 850,000 Ozark Trail 64 bottles because the lid can forcefully eject and injure users. Consumer Product Safety Commisssion

The recall number is 37-377.

The Chinese-made product, which retails under the name Ozark Trail 64, sells exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide or on the company's website for about $15. 

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 64-ounce insulated bottles are silver, with a black one-piece screwcap lid. The product packaging bears the model number 83-662.

