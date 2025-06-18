Chicken dishes sold at Kroger and Walmart recalled due to possible listeria contamination

FreshRealm is recalling pre-made chicken fettuccine alfredo meals sold at Kroger and Walmart over concerns the ready-to-eat meals could possibly be contaminated with listeria, the Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

According to a notice from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), FreshRealm, which provides meals to retailers and food delivery services like Blue Apron and Amazon Fresh, is voluntarily recalling all chicken alfredo dishes produced before June 17 "out of an abundance of caution."

The recalled products have the USDA mark of inspection on the product label and establishment numbers "EST. P-50784," "EST. P-47770," or "EST. P-47718" printed on the packaging, according to FSIS.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the agency's announcement online says. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The recalled products include:

32.8-oz. tray packages containing "MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese" with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.



12.3 oz. tray packages containing "MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese" with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.



12.5 oz. tray packages containing "HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese" with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

Possible link to Listeria

The chicken dishes could be linked to a possible outbreak strain of listeria which has been associated with three deaths and one fetal loss. Seventeen people in 13 states have also gotten sick as a result of the outbreak.

FSIS is currently investigating and has not yet determined the source of contamination, according to the notice. The agency says it is working with public health partners to "identify whether a specific ingredient in the chicken fettucine alfredo may be the source of this strain of Lm."

So far, the FSIS investigation has identified two ill people who said they bought chicken fettuccine alfredo products that matched the description of FreshRealm products. Two additional ill individuals purchased chicken fettuccine alfredo products that could be traced back to FreshRealm establishments, according to FSIS.

Consuming food contaminated with listeria can lead to a serious infection called listeriosis, which can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, a stiff neck and other symptoms. Older adults, people with weak immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns are especially susceptible to the infection. In serious cases, listeriosis can be fatal.

"People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food," the FSIS says.