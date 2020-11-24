Walmart Black Friday deals: What to expect amid COVID-19 restrictions

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new wave of restrictions coming because of it, this will be a Black Friday like no other. But make no mistake, there will be a Black Friday -- and there will be Black Friday deals.

Here's a look at notable Black Friday deals from Walmart. All selections have been culled from Walmart.com's holiday deals section and separated into three shopping categories: home, kids and gadgets. Read on for the deals. And while batteries aren't included, info on the Baby Yoda pillow is (All prices current as of publication).

Home

iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum

iRobot via Walmart

If you've been eying the iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) from afar, this Walmart deal may finally get you in the same room with the robot vacuum: Walmart has marked down the $599 machine to $399. According to the manufacturer, the i3+ (3550) thinks of just about everything. It cleans, it cleans itself and it "learn[s] your habits to offer up personalized schedules." Not a bad robot helper to have around the home office.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Ninja Foodi AG300 indoor grill … and more!

Ninja via Walmart

The Ninja Foodi AG300 is like a multitasking Transformers toy for a grownup foodie. It grills, air crisps, bakes and roasts. According to its manufacturer, it features a 10-by-10-inch grill grate, a six-quart, nonstick cooking pot (suitable for a three-pound roast) and a four-quart crisper basket. Walmart usually sells the cooker for $199, but it's now going for $169.

Tramontina 6.5-quart Dutch oven

Tramontina via Walmart

If you're cooking a lot at home these days (as many Americans are during the pandemic), or if you're vowing to cut back on your frozen-pizza routine, then this Walmart deal on a 6.5-quart Dutch oven by Tramontina might whet your appetite. Regularly priced at $59.97, Walmart now lists it for $39.98. The enamel-coated, cast-iron heavy pot can be used on your stovetop or in your oven (for cooking temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit).

Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy

Star Wars via Walmart

A year after "The Mandalorian" premiered on streaming service Disney Plus and made Baby Yoda a pop-culture phenom, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spend the 2020 winter break with a plush form of the character. (During the 2019 holiday season, as you may recall, Baby Yoda merch was only available for preorders.)

The Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy is a 20-inch by 11-inch, all-polyester pillow suitable for cuddling, or de-stressing. If you hunt around, you'll see it going for around $20. Target has it at $12.99, but Walmart beats even that: It's got it priced at $12.96.

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker

Mr. Coffee via Walmart

If 2020 has upended your morning routine and broken you of the coffeehouse habit, then this one's for you — especially if you're as thirsty for a bargain as for a cup of joe. Walmart has the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, regularly priced at an already slim $24.94, at a downright skinny $19.96. The machine features auto shut-off, auto pause and a brew selector so that you don't get your coffee too strong (unless, that is, coffeehouses trained you otherwise).

Kids

Barbie Estate 3-in-1 Dreamcamper

Barbie via Walmart

Are your child's Barbie dolls looking to hit the open road, or the kitchen floor, whichever the case may be? Then you might want to consider this Walmart deal on the Barbie 3-in-1 Dreamcamper. Marked down nearly $20, to $79, this versatile set of toy wheels can be converted into a toy pickup truck or used as action-figure housing — it also comes with a toy canoe and pool. That's a lot of bang for the Barbie buck. (Note: Barbie dolls sold separately.)

LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals

LEGO via Walmart

If you or your child are looking for an alternative to remote learning, then here's a hands-on option: The LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals collection features 1500 LEGO pieces, 10 buildable animal schemes and virtually endless possibilities: Priced at $30 (discounted from $50), this Walmart deal really adds up. This toy is recommended for ages 4 and older.

The Animal

The Animal via Walmart

The Walmart deal on The Animal is another one that'll help you stretch your dollar. The Animal is a toy 4x4 truck that turns into a climbing monster when its retractable tire claws are deployed. It turns into a towing-tugging monster when the tow strap is attached to its front or back. It even knows how to unbox itself — it'll literally bust out of its toy crate. All this action can be had for the Walmart rollback price of $29.97.

KidKraft Forestview II Wooden Playhouse

KidKraft via Walmart

If your kids are feeling cooped up, then maybe they need their own space. This cozy-looking playhouse from KidKraft is one way to go. According to its manufacturer, the playhouse is sold exclusively through Walmart. So, on the downside, if you're in love with its 5-foot-6 by 4-foot-2 floor size, you don't have a lot of buying options. On the upside, Walmart is offering KidKraft's wooden Forestview II for $239, down from $449. The tiny house comes with a bench and two planter boxes.

Hot Wheels Power Shift Raceway set

Hot Wheels via Walmart

Whether it's the holiday season, a birthday or a plain old day of the week, you really can't go wrong with Hot Wheels. Even a single Hot Wheel toy car can keep a wheel-obsessed tyke entertained. The Power Shift Raceway set comes with five cars and a lot of action possibilities. This Walmart deal will make you a hero for less than 25 bucks — $24.88, to be precise.

Gadgets

14-inch Lenovo Chromebook S330

Lenovo via Walmart

Need a new device for school or work? Check out this Walmart deal on Lenovo's Chromebook S330. Regularly priced at $299, it's now going for $199. This Chromebook (model 81JW0001US) means business — it literally comes in a color that's called "Business Black." It features a 14-inch, anti-glare screen and a 32 GB hard drive.

Roku Ultra LT streaming media player

Roku via Walmart

This Walmart deal has the Roku Ultra LT at just $59, down from a regular priced of $79. The streaming media player comes with a remote and earphones that allow for listening through the remote. The player requires minimal setup — the better to zone out and start binge-watching in no time.

Onn. wireless earphones

Onn. via Walmart

If you want to keep your Zoom calls to yourself (and out of earshot from your home office coworkers-slash-family), then these white Onn. wireless earphones can help. Regularly priced at $19.88, they're now available for $16.88. A single charge gets you up to four hours of high-definition sound use, and each pair comes with two extra charging cases.

LG XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth speaker

LG via Walmart

A portable Bluetooth speaker can help make streaming music and podcasts your constant, reassuring companions. And this Walmart deal on the LG XBOOM Go makes buying the Bluetooth speaker easier on your wallet. Normally listed at $129.99, the device is now available for $76.99. The 10.3-inch-long LG XBOOM Go promises big sound, dual-action bass and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Astro A10 headset for PlayStation 4

Logitech via Walmart

If you're a gamer or if you've got one in your housing pod, the Astro A10 headset for PlayStation 4 with unidirectional microphone will get you plugged into the action and your virtual teammates. Walmart has the Astro A10 marked down to $49 (from a noted regular price of $59). According to its manufacturer, the headset is also compatible with Xbox. Durability is one of its calling cards; Astro says it's "designed to withstand serious abuse."