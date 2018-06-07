Walker Hayes' newborn daughter dies after birth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country singer Walker Hayes says that his newborn daughter has died. Hayes missed Wednesday's CMT Awards after welcoming and losing his daughter the same day.

Hayes said in a statement that "Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven." He asked for privacy as he and his wife, Laney, grieved. Oakleigh was born on Wednesday.

Hayes was nominated for breakthrough video of the year for his video for "You Broke Up With Me" at the CMT Awards and was scheduled to perform at the awards show in Nashville.

Hayes and his wife have six other children. Hayes has canceled his upcoming shows to be at home with his family. He previously told ET, "My wife is amazing. She's my high school sweetheart. I met her in 11th grade. We've been on this journey hand-in-hand held tight together. She's incredible. We have a unique family situation, obviously, in this business. I don't meet a lot of people who can relate, but it works for us."