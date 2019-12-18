Voters across the country remain divided on impeachment

Kenosha, Wisconsin — The debate over impeachment in Congress is breaking along rigid party lines. As history was made in Washington on Wednesday, a divided country dug in. From coast to coast, CBS News got an earful from voters on all sides.



At Frank's Diner in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a state the president won by a mere 23,000 votes, Steve Lawless said President Trump deserves what he gets.

"I think he's broken a lot of laws. He broke a lot of laws before he was the president, yeah i'm all for it," he said.



But at PJ's Cafe in Dallas, TV monitors told an impeachment story almost no one was buying.

"The commie-crats are trying to overthrow a duly elected president that we put in office," said Garland Moser.



The responses confirmed that stubborn partisanship is cleaving the country. The latest CBS News polling shows 42% favor the president's removal while 42% do not.



In Miami, some said the day was one for the books.



"I think it is a great turning point in American history and a reminder that nobody is above the law," said Joanne Perodin.

The president's backers were outspoken in Iowa, even as they expressed misgivings about his style. There was some ambivalence in Wisconsin.



"I am not in favor of President Trump. But at the same time I don't think the impeachment's gonna work and he's gonna stay in office anyway," said Ruth Donalds.



In Ohio, there was fatigue and one voter said they haven't really tuned in. People on both sides of the impeachment debate said one thing over and over. They have never seen this country so bitterly divided and wish there was some way to bridge the gap.