Vogue taps Chloe Malle to succeed Anna Wintour as head of the U.S. fashion magazine

Vogue has selected Chloe Malle to lead its U.S. editorial content, naming the 39-year-old as successor to Anna Wintour, who has led the magazine for more than three decades.

Malle, the daughter of actor Candace Bergen and director Louis Malle, joined Vogue 14 years ago and currently serves as the editor of Vogue.com and co-host of The Run-Through, a weekly fashion and culture podcast.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Chloe Malle will be the next Head of Editorial Content for our U.S. title, leading the American magazine and guiding its digital coverage," Wintour said in a statement posted to Vogue.com.

Wintour announced in June she was taking a step back from her editorial duties, opening up the possibility for a successor. The 75-year-old has served as the magazine's editor-in-chief since 1988.

Malle may be stepping into Wintour's low-heeled slingbacks, but she'll report to the original wearer while taking over day-to-day operations at the U.S. edition. Wintour remains at the top of the masthead as global editorial director and the chief content officer for Condé Nast.

"Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled—and awed—to be part of that," Malle said in an online post from Vogue. "I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor."

—This is a developing story and will be updated.

