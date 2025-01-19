Vivek Ramaswamy expected to depart DOGE

Vivek Ramaswamy, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with entrepreneur Elon Musk, is expected to soon step away from the task force, CBS News has learned. Ramaswamy intends to announce a campaign for Ohio governor as soon as the end of January, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News.

Ramaswamy, 39, had no comment.

People close to Musk have privately undercut Ramaswamy for weeks, frustrated with his lack of participation in the heavy lifting, according to sources familiar with the internal dynamics. There has been friction between the incoming rank and file DOGE staff and Ramaswamy, the sources said, and Ramaswamy has been subtly encouraged to exit.

"Vivek has worn out his welcome," one person close to Trump said.

Ramaswamy recently met with the Ohio's sitting governor, Mike DeWine, about the state's Senate seat left vacant by Vice President-elect JD Vance. But on Friday, DeWine announced he is appointing his lieutenant governor to the post.

Ramaswamy, who sought the GOP nomination in 2024, was at Mar-a-Lago, the president's West Palm Beach, Florida, estate during the transition. Sources said he was spotted at the bar with Musk one day, scratching out plans for DOGE on a napkin. But the pair haven't worked closely for a while, sources said.

Politico first reported that Ramaswamy could depart DOGE.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks onstage at the Latino Wall Street VIP reception during the Hispanic Inaugural Ball 2025 at Omni Hotel on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Ramaswamy has made culture issues central to his political brand, railing against what he views as "woke" policies being imposed on corporate, academic and government institutions. Even as Trump's primary opponent, Ramaswamy was reluctant to cross him and quick to offer praise.

Despite its name, the Department of Government Efficiency is not expected to be a full-fledged federal agency. Trump has said it "will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government" and partner with the White House and Office of Management and Budget.

Its goal is to offer advice on slimming down the federal bureaucracy, cutting federal spending and restructuring federal agencies, according to Trump, who ordered DOGE's work to be completed by July 2026.

Before entering politics, Ramaswamy attended Yale law school with Vance. He made millions as a hedge fund manager and by selling a stake in a biotechnology firm that he co-founded.

contributed to this report.