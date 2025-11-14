Virginia teen defeats his mentor and high school civics teacher in local board election

Surry County, Virginia — For being just 19 years old, Cameran Drew of Surry County, Virginia, is ambitious — some might say overly ambitious.

In last week's election, the young liberal took on the establishment when he ran for a seat on the Surry County Board of Supervisors.

"I wanted this job because I knew I could serve the people," Drew told CBS News. "I knew I could be an advocate for the youth and be an advocate for our county."

It's a confidence he credits to his favorite teacher, Kenneth Bell, who teaches civics at Surry County High School.



Bell describes Drew as a "wonderful young man" who he always knew would make a great politician someday. He just didn't realize that day would come so soon.

"He would have been formidable against any opponent against whom he would have run," Bell told CBS News.

And Drew says it was Bell's "guidance" that "helped me and prepared me so much for this moment."

But there was a catch in Drew's campaign. To get elected, Drew would have to defeat the incumbent, a beloved lifelong resident and conservative: Bell.

Bell had held the position since this summer in an interim capacity after the former supervisor resigned.

Drew was challenging his own mentor. But both said it didn't create an uncomfortable situation at all.

"Because he was very receptive," Drew said. "We were both respectful about it, so it was never an awkward moment."

In fact, during the campaign, Bell said he found himself defending Drew, especially on the age issue.

"Yes, he's young, but he's really invested in trying to make a difference," Bell said, admitting that he realizes it's rare for a political candidate to defend his opponent.

"Well, you have to be a teacher, I think, to really know this and to see somebody who you helped shape and mold take this brave step, not knowing what's going to happen," Bell said.

In the end, Drew won by just eight votes at last count, according to unofficial state election results — 345 to 337, a margin of just 1.2%.

Bell happily conceded. And what did he say to Drew following his former student's narrow win?

"Congratulations, and I'm so proud of you," Bell said. "And I love you."

Said Drew, "I'm just lost for words because of the fact he's been so gracious."