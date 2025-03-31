Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein accuser, in hospital after "serious accident," rep says

Jeffrey Epstein was "a sick pedophile" but Ghislaine Maxwell "was the mastermind," accuser claims

Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking victims, is being treated at a hospital after "a serious accident," her representative said Monday.

"Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending," her rep, Dini von Mueffling, said in a statement.

The representative did not provide more details about the accident or Giuffre's condition.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Giuffre said she is in kidney failure and doctors gave her only days to live.

"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology," her post says.

Giuffre alluded to a crash with a school bus in her post.

"I think it [sic] important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," she wrote.

It is not immediately clear where the accident happened. The BBC reported in 2022 that Giuffre lived in Australia with her husband and three children.

Giuffre has alleged Epstein sexually trafficked her to Britain's Prince Andrew and others. Prince Andrew has denied those claims.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019. A month after his arrest, he was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan prison. His death was ruled a suicide.