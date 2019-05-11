3 dead, 4 injured after Virginia gas station explosion

Authorities recovered a third set of human remains just a day after a gas station explosion rocked a small town in Virginia, authorities said Saturday. State police responded to the explosion at the South River Market in Buena Vista early Friday.

Police are still investigating the cause of the explosion and said it "doesn't appear to be suspicious in nature." They said the remains were transported to the local medical examiner for an autopsy.

The Rockbridge County School Board said a nearby elementary school was evacuated Friday, CBS affiliate WDBJ reported.

Russell Williams, a resident, said he felt the explosion from his farm.

"Immediately it was just a big ball of fire," Williams told the station. "The roof blew off the store, and went to the right of the store, and then the trusses blew up and went to the front of the store."