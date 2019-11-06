Virginia candidate who lost airtight race when names were drawn from bowl easily wins rematch

Newport News, Virginia — A Democratic candidate who lost a random drawing out of a bowl that determined control of the Virginia House of Delegates nearly two years ago has won a rematch against her Republican opponent.

Shelly Simonds handily defeated four-term Delegate David Yancey Tuesday in a race for the 94th District in Newport News.

The close 2017 race between the two went to a recount, then to court. Eventually, officials used the luck of the draw, placing the name of each candidate on a piece of paper and each piece of paper in a separate film canister.

The canisters were put into a cobalt blue-and-white ceramic bowl made by a local artist and stirred around. The canister containing Yancey's name was drawn, giving him the win.

On Tuesday, Simonds won nearly 58% of the vote. Yancey won about 40%.

Democrat House of Delegates candidate Shelly Simonds at her watch party on Election Night 2019, November 5, in Newport News, Virginia WTKR-TV

At her watch party in Newport News, Simonds told CBS Norfolk affiliate WTKR-TV the keys to her win were voter turnout and most importantly, perseverance.

"I'm just so glad that the voters of Newport News helped us rewrite the ending of our story," Simonds said. "It didn't have to end with a bowl."

Democrats on Tuesday erased razor-thin majorities Republicans held in both chambers of the state legislature and now hold all three branches of government in Virginia for the first time in a generation.

Democrats on Tuesday erased razor-thin majorities Republicans held in both chambers of the state legislature and now hold all three branches of government in Virginia for the first time in a generation.