2 Virginia Beach police officers shot and killed during traffic stop

Two police officers in Virginia were shot and killed during a traffic stop late Friday night, authorities said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed the fatalities in a statement posted to social media on Saturday.

"We are unable to share much information at this time as this is still very much an active investigation," the police statement said. "However, we want to assure the community that there is no active threat."

CBS News affiliate WTKR said the incident unfolded around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. No other information was immediately available. A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to CBS News' emailed request for comment.

The police department asked the public for patience as it works on the investigation and "grieve the loss of their own."

Rep. Jen Kiggans, who represents Virginia Beach, said in a post on social media that the entire community is mourning the death of the two police officers.

"As we await more information, please join me in praying for their loved ones and the Virginia Beach Police Department," Kiggans said. "Let justice be swift for those responsible."

The police department and other city officials are expected to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.