World's oldest person dead at age 117, Jamaican Prime Minister says

Violet Moss-Brown, the Jamaican woman named the world's oldest person earlier this year, has died at the age of 117, the Prime Minister of Jamaica tweeted.

Our oldest person in the world Mrs. Violet Mosse-Brown has died. She was 117 years old. Rest In Peace Mrs Mosse-Brown#worldsoldestperson pic.twitter.com/p9fYNDV9vM — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) September 16, 2017

Brown was born on March 10, 1900, 67 years before the country of Jamaica was founded. She was the first "oldest person" in the world to be born in the 1900s.

Her son, Barry Russell, told local Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner that she didn't look well on Saturday and was taken to a doctor who said she had irregular heartbeat and was dehydrated.

Brown said in April that a "clean" life and good food were the secrets to her longevity, according to The Gleaner. "You have to eat a lot of dip-and-fall-back," she said, referring to a local coconut-based delicacy.