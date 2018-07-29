Ammonia leak at Wisconsin food plant sends 15 workers to hospitals

VILLAGE OF DARIEN, Wis. -- Authorities say 15 people were taken to hospitals after an ammonia leak at a Birds Eye food plant in southeastern Wisconsin. Multiple agencies responded early Sunday to the plant in the Village of Darien.

Authorities say 140 people were working overnight at the factory when alarms and sensors started going off.

Ammonia is used at the facility for the freezing and cooling of food.

A hazardous materials team official says 15 people were taken to five area hospitals. There is no word on their condition. Seventy-five workers were checked at the scene and released. CBS affiliate WDJT-TV cited officials as saying a "mechanical malfunction" led to the leak, however they don't know the exact source yet.

WDJT-TV writes that the plant is being ventilated using several methods, including the use of several airboats blowing the gas out of the building.

New Jersey-based Pinnacle Foods, which owns Birds Eye, said several employees were taken to the hospital but no other details were immediately available.

Officials say there is no threat to the community.