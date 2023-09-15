Vikings "sickened" by racist messages directed at RB Alexander Mattison following loss to Eagles

Vikings “sickened” by racist messages directed at Alexander Mattison Vikings “sickened” by racist messages directed at Alexander Mattison 01:50

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are rallying around running back Alexander Mattison after racist messages were sent his way following the team's loss to the Eagles.

On Thursday night, Mattison posted screenshots on his Instagram story, saying over 60 people sent him "disgustingly disrespectful" messages.

"Under my helmet, I am a human," he wrote, adding he is a father and son. "This is sick."

In a statement released Friday, the Vikings organization said it is "sickened by the hatred and racial slurs" directed at Mattison.

We are sickened by the hatred and racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following last night's game. pic.twitter.com/cdCRbxipr6 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 15, 2023

"There is simply no room for racist words or actions in sports or society," the team said. "We stand with Alexander and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism."

The NFL also released a statement, strongly condemning the comments.