Crowd gathers for vigil to mourn Elise Malary, LGBTQ+ activist whose body was found in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds gathered in Andersonville Sunday night to remember Evanston activist Elise Malary, whose body was found in Lake Michigan last week.

Dozens of mourners gathered outside the Women & Children First bookstore, 5233 N. Clark St., holding candles and sharing memories of an advocate dedicated to the fight for LGBTQ+ equality.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, Malary was a bright light in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond – a friend, a sister, a fighter. A soft hymn, "Amazing Grace," was played on violin and cello for an amazing woman.

"Elise, I want to tell you about a dream I had this week," said Iggy Ladden. "It wasn't a dream – it was a nightmare, and it was real life."

Malary is described as an "advocate" who has dedicated her life to "lifting up" the local LGBTQ+ community as a Black trans woman.

She made her mark on Chicago. Back in 2019, she led a rally for equality after explicit transphobic stickers were placed on the windows and doors at Women & Children First bookstore.

"We are tribe. We are a community. And we have each other's backs," said Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th).

Now, memories of Malary mark the walls of the bookstore instead. A variety of messages were written alongside the brick wall facing Farragut Avenue, remembering Malary for her smile and her sharp tongue.

Other chalk messages read, "Your death is not the death of your work," and, "Her heart was bigger than the universe."

And the largest message in boldface letters read, "Black trans women deserve more."

Malary worked with the Chicago Therapy Collective, the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, and Equality Illinois.

She served alongside Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in the Civil Rights Bureau. The Attorney General remembered her as a tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Elise was a valued member of our Civil Rights Bureau who, as a tireless advocate for the LGBTQ community, was passionate about her work. Her kindness and infectious smile will be missed by those who worked with her." 2/3 — IL Attorney General (@ILAttyGeneral) March 19, 2022

"I really hope Elise's name continues to be said and remembered way after today," said JK Whitehead.

Malary, 31, went missing on Wednesday, March 9 from her home near Hinman Avenue and Keeney Street in Evanston. Her blue 2008 Honda Accord was found late Tuesday two blocks from her residence.

On Thursday afternoon, police and fire crews were called to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks. The body was identified as Malary's on Saturday.

Investigators have said they did not suspect any foul play.

"We don't know what transpired," Vasquez said. "We just know our sister's gone."

The large group was in tears as they vowed to carry Malary's torch and her legacy of kindness.

After the vigil, those who loved Malary marched in her honor. Still late into the night, people were coming by and paying their respects – in a testament to how many lives Malary had touched.