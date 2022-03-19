Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing Evanston activist Elise Malary

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.

Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks.

Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11.

"She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so alarming for us."

She said when maintenance workers went to Elise's apartment, they found the front and back doors unlocked, but there were no signs of anything missing.

Elise's blue 2008 Honda Accord was missing but was found late Tuesday two blocks from her residence. Police were checking nearby cameras to see who drove Elise Malary's car to the parking lot. Her family received word that her vehicle was left there.

Elise Malary is described as an "advocate" who has dedicated her life to "lifting up" the local LGBTQ+ community.

Evanston Police Department is continuing the investigation. No additional information is available.